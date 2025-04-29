Marchand's fit with Panthers hot topic on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Lightning's lack of production in playoffs, Bruins future also discussed

Marchand FLA at the rink podcast

© Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brad Marchand's impact on the Florida Panthers and the reasons why they are one win from dispatching the Tampa Bay Lightning and advancing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are among the list of topics discussed on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

NHL.com senior writer Amalie Benjamin joins co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke from Florida, where she is covering the Panthers and Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Benjamin, who is based in Boston and covered Marchand's entire career with the Boston Bruins, offers a unique perspective on why the 36-year-old forward has been so good for Florida, especially in the first round against Tampa Bay.

She also dives into the struggles of the Lightning's top players, specifically the lack of offense they have gotten from forward Nikita Kucherov except for his three assists in Game 3, the only game Tampa Bay has won in the series.

The Panthers' belief, Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy's struggles and the obvious frustration shown by Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper are also topics Benjamin, Rosen and Roarke touch on during the interview.

In addition, Benjamin talks about the surprising failures of the Bruins this season and if Mike Sullivan, newly a free-agent coach after mutually parting ways with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, would be a good fit in Boston.

Prior to the interview with Benjamin, Rosen and Roarke keep their conversation more focused on the Western Conference side of the playoffs, talking about forward Kirill Kaprizov's impact on the Minnesota Wild, center Jack Eichel's struggles with the Vegas Golden Knights, and the wild swings in the series between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers.

Coming out of the conversation with Benjamin, the co-hosts give their opinions on where might be the best fit for Sullivan if he chooses to coach in the NHL next season before going back to playoff talk, touching on Connor Hellebuyck's struggles in goal for the Winnipeg Jets and the return of Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

NHL @TheRink

Panthers stay confident, rally for Game 4 win to push Lightning to brink

Lightning must 'turn the page' after tough loss to Panthers in Game 4

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Bruins 'anticipate' being playoff team next season

Wild 'love where we're at' heading back to Vegas for Game 5

Eichel searching for answers for Golden Knights in Game 5

Hagel won't play for Lightning against Panthers in Game 5

Latest News

Oilers at Kings, Western Conference 1st Round Game 5 preview

Avalanche keeping faith in Blackwood facing elimination against Stars in Game 6

Stars coach weighs in on Rocky Mountain pie

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Perfetti stayed patient, worked hard to earn full-time role with Jets during playoffs

Tocchet won't return as Canucks coach

Wild at Golden Knights, Western Conference 1st Round Game 5 preview

Canadiens hope to get momentum, stay alive in Game 5 against Capitals

Panthers won’t take Game 5 ‘lightly at all’ with chance to close out Lightning

Hagel won't play for Lightning against Panthers in Game 5

2025 NHL Draft Lottery to be held May 5

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Harley stepping up, playing big minutes to help Stars get 1 win from West 2nd Round

Devils at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 5 preview

Capitals 'extremely motivated' to finish job in Eastern 1st Round against Canadiens

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Senators at Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 5 preview

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Vilardi to return for Jets against Blues in Game 5