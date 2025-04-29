Panthers stay confident, rally for Game 4 win to push Lightning to brink

SUNRISE, Fla. -- They weren’t thinking about what might be, there on the bench. They weren’t considering the idea of the flight back to Tampa with the series tied and the regret and the doubts creeping in.

They couldn’t.

“You’re in the moment,” Brad Marchand said of the third period of a game that would quickly turn in 11 seconds from a 2-1 lead for the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 win for the Florida Panthers on Monday. “You can’t let your mind wander to what’s going to happen in the future, something that’s out of your control. The best athletes just worry about what is in their ability to control, and I think that’s all we were worried about, was the next shift, the next moment. But you can’t let your mind wander.”

To that point, the ups had matched the downs for the Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round Amerant Bank Arena. The Panthers had scored first, as they had in each of the previous three games of the series, but saw the Lightning roar back with two goals of their own in 11 seconds in the second period -- one from Mitchell Chaffee (12:21) and one from Erik Cernak (12:32).

They had lost a defenseman, Niko Mikkola, to a game misconduct 19 seconds into the third period and been faced with a five-minute major to kill off.

They had seen a game-tying goal wiped off the board following an offside challenge at 7:02 of the third period.

Still, they didn’t doubt.

“You know, belief is a dangerous thing, and we had that. You could feel it," Marchand said. "So no, I don’t think that we’re sitting there on the bench thinking we’re going back 2-2. We believe that we can make a play. You’re one shot away at that time.”

Which was what made all that happened next make sense.

At 16:13 of the third period, Aaron Ekblad scored to tie the game.

At 16:24 of the third period, Seth Jones scored to give the Panthers the lead.

In their own 11-second flurry, the Panthers had turned their belief into action, the win giving them a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series with a chance to close it out and advance to the second round with another victory in Game 5 on Wednesday at Amalie Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360).

Or, as captain Aleksander Barkov summarized it, “A lot of things happened, obviously, at the end in a good way for us.”