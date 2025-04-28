Wild 'love where we're at' heading back to Vegas for Game 5

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The man-in-black look John Hynes wore to his postgame press conference after Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round should be taken as a fashion statement, not an emotional one.
The Minnesota Wild coach, wearing a black dress shirt and an equally dark tie as he sat at the podium, was looking forward to the morning, not in mourning.
He was excited about what lay ahead, not what had just happened.
“Ah, man, we’re in a good spot,” Hynes said. “It was a hard-fought battle; we played well again. Game was right in our hands. Both teams competed hard. We knew it would be a hard series.
“Love where we’re at. We knew it was going to be a hard-fought series. We really like our game. We’re here, man. We’ll just keep grinding.”
Yes, his team had just lost 4-3 in overtime to the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.
Yes, the game-winning goal by Ivan Barbashev at 17:26 of overtime evened the best-of-7 series at 2-2 and stole home ice from the Wild.
In a race to two wins, the Golden Knights will have home ice in two of the possible three games, starting with Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNE, SN360, TVAS).
And yes, the Wild failed to take a 3-1 series lead for the first time in franchise history, seeing their odds of winning the series go from a sure bet to a coin flip in the time it took Barbashev to flick his wrists after claiming a loose puck in a goalmouth scramble.