Wild 'love where we're at' heading back to Vegas for Game 5

In the history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, 316 of 348 teams (90.8 percent) have gone on to advance if they can get a 3-1 lead.

Now the series is a 50-50 proposition. There have been 590 playoff series in the NHL tied at 2-2. Each team has won 295.

“Two-two doesn’t scare us,” veteran Wild forward Marcus Foligno said.

Still, for Hynes and the Wild, this was not the time to be funereal, even if Game 4 was the first time in 32 games this season that the Wild blew a third-period lead and lost.

Hynes believes this, it is not whistling past the graveyard for him. The foundation, he says, has been set in the growth this team has undergone in the past seven months.

He knows about the recent past most of his players share, leading each of its past two playoffs series 2-1 only to lose three straight games, to the Dallas Stars in 2023 and St. Louis Blues in 2022. He knows the Wild have not advanced from the first round since 2015.

In 2021, the Wild lost to these Golden Knights in Game 7 after erasing a 3-1 series deficit.

No matter. This team is different, Hynes says.

More importantly, his players believe it.

“This is a series. They’re a heck of a team,” Foligno said. “Not going to be easy. It was a good game by both sides. This is what we expect. Best out of three going back to Vegas, and yeah, we’re in a good spot.

“Keep our heads up here. We played a hard game and it’s got to be the same effort in Vegas.”

Of course, there is optimism to be found while the Wild take Sunday off. They will practice Monday before flying to Las Vegas.

The team was dominant in winning the previous two games of this series, outscoring the Golden Knights 10-4 in the process. They won Game 2, at T- Mobile Arena, 5-2 and their top line of Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy dominated their matchup.

In Game 4, the Wild had a 2-1 lead in the third period and blew it, falling behind 3-2 on a puck-luck bounce goal by Tomas Hertl at 10:03 of the third.

The Wild answered 54 seconds later, captain Jared Spurgeon scoring a wraparound goal, his team’s 15th goal in the first four games of the series.

“The way we answered and came back after their goal is the mental toughness that we have been showing all year,” said Foligno, who scored for the third straight game and was moved up to the second line after Marcus Johansson was scratched with a lower-body injury.