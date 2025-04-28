Eichel searching for answers for Golden Knights in Game 5

LAS VEGAS -- The numbers jump off the page -- bold and incomprehensible.

Zero goals, one assist, minus-7. Tied for 11th in points for the Vegas Golden Knights after four games in the Western Conference First Round against the Minnesota Wild.

Those numbers belong to Jack Eichel, but Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy insists they do not define the Golden Knights first-line center as this deadlocked best-of-7 series reaches Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNE, SN360, TVAS).

“I have no issues with Jack at all,” Cassidy said after Monday’s practice at City National Arena. “I think he has been the victim of some bad luck on the plus/minus side. He’s always been a plus player here, so I am not going to read too much into that. Offensively, we are trying to help as much as we can.”

Cassidy put his lines into the blender late in Game 4, a 4-3 overtime win.

One of the results was putting Eichel with fellow center William Karlsson and shooting winger Pavel Dorofeyev. It was done in part to address matchup issues with the Wild’s top line of Joel Eriksson Ek between wingers Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy.

“I think it worked well, we won the game,” Eichel said. “I thought we generated some good looks and had some opportunities and will continue to get better. So, in that sense, you want to keep rolling with it.”

The two-center deployment is unusual. Eichel admitted that he and Karlsson had to communicate, especially to make sure the defensemen had support down low in the defensive zone. But, it also gives them unique weapons to counter, at both ends of the ice, for Minnesota’s top line, which has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in the series.

“‘Karly’ is such a great skater, he can create a lot of stuff through the neutral zone by himself,” Eichel said. “I think using that speed to create will be good.”