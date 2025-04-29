Lightning must 'turn the page' after tough loss to Panthers in Game 4

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning were four minutes away from heading back home with a tied series in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Instead, the Florida Panthers took control of the game, and perhaps the series in the process.

Aaron Ekblad tied it 2-2 with 3:47 remaining in the third period, and Seth Jones scored just 11 seconds later for the Panthers, who would go on to win 4-2 in Game 4.

The Lightning now trail 3-1 in the best-of-7 series. Game 5 will be in Tampa, where the Lightning lost Games 1 and 2, on Wednesday (7:30 ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360).

“Is this series close? It’s really close,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “That’s what makes this Battle of Florida so much fun, because it is two extremely competitive teams that play a great brand of hockey. That’s why you get these tight games.”

The games may be tight, but it was another tough loss for the Lightning to swallow.

Tampa Bay had the momentum after Mitchell Chaffee and Erik Cernak gave it a 2-1 lead by scoring 11 seconds apart midway through the second period.

Then, just 19 seconds into the third period, the Lightning were awarded a five-minute power play after Niko Mikkola was assessed a major for boarding on Zemgus Girgensons. However, they generated just one shot on goal during the power play, which went 0-for-2 on Monday and is 1-for-15 in the series.

“We would love to all score on the power play. That’s part of it," Chaffee said. “It’s part of the game. Good teams are going to score on the power play, but it doesn’t always happen that way. We need to be better 5-on-5. Bounces in the game happen."

It seemed at first as though the bounces might have been going in the Lightning's favor.

Ekblad appeared to tie it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 7:02 of third, but Cooper challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after it was determined that not one, but two Panthers players preceded the puck into the offensive zone.