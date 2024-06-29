2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

Hello from Sphere and an amazing night.

I got into town Wednesday, and I’ll admit that I was super nervous throughout the past few days.

I went to bed pretty early Thursday night. I got up Friday, got a morning workout in and then was just hanging out with my family in the afternoon. I tried not to think about the draft and what could happen too much.

I think it really started feeling real when it was time to put on my suit and head over to Sphere.

What an amazing place. Walking in, it was super cool. There’s nothing like it, and it was definitely nothing I’m going to experience ever again.

Then it just came down to waiting and seeing what would happen as the teams started making their picks. Obviously, you think about where you could go, but you have to just let it happen.

I think I had an open mind for everything. Obviously, you don’t know, because as you can see, a lot of stuff happens at the draft.

And then at No. 20, I heard Cole, and it was me.

I hugged my mom first. She was super excited. There were a lot of hugs.

Obviously, teams make their choices and I think the Islanders made the right one, so I’m pretty excited.