Cole Eiserman of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program Under-18 Team has been filing a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft. The 17-year-old left wing (6-foot, 195 pounds) and native of Newburyport, Massachusetts, was No. 12 on NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters for the 2024 draft. He was second on the NTDP with 89 points (58 goals, 31 assists) in 57 games this season. Eiserman ranks first in NTDP history with 127 goals and 52 power-play goals. He scored the record-breaking 127th goal for the United States 8:31 into the second period of a 6-4 loss to Canada in the gold medal game of the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship on May 5.
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
NTDP forward selected No. 20 by Islanders
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Hello from Sphere and an amazing night.
I got into town Wednesday, and I’ll admit that I was super nervous throughout the past few days.
I went to bed pretty early Thursday night. I got up Friday, got a morning workout in and then was just hanging out with my family in the afternoon. I tried not to think about the draft and what could happen too much.
I think it really started feeling real when it was time to put on my suit and head over to Sphere.
What an amazing place. Walking in, it was super cool. There’s nothing like it, and it was definitely nothing I’m going to experience ever again.
Then it just came down to waiting and seeing what would happen as the teams started making their picks. Obviously, you think about where you could go, but you have to just let it happen.
I think I had an open mind for everything. Obviously, you don’t know, because as you can see, a lot of stuff happens at the draft.
And then at No. 20, I heard Cole, and it was me.
I hugged my mom first. She was super excited. There were a lot of hugs.
Obviously, teams make their choices and I think the Islanders made the right one, so I’m pretty excited.
I’ll admit I have a chip on my shoulder now, but all that matters is that the Islanders took me. They’re No. 1 in my heart right now and I’m going to do everything I can to win games for them.
Now that the draft is over, the nerves are all gone and I’m just super excited for the Islanders and for next season at Boston University. That’s where I’ll spend the rest of my summer getting ready to start school and my freshman season.
Thanks for reading and following along all season.