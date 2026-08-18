NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for New York Islanders 

1. Schaefer's robust advanced stats

As a result of Matthew Schaefer's rare combination of advanced skating and shot metrics, he was able to rewrite the League's record book for production by an 18-year-old defenseman. Schaefer led NHL defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (269) last season; he had 46 more than the next-closest player at the position (Cale Makar, 223) and the most by any defenseman in a single season since that start of the League's puck and player tracking era (2021-22). Schaefer led defensemen and was tied for eighth in the NHL in 22-plus mph speed bursts (33). He also ranked highly in max skating speed (23.09 mph; 94th percentile). Schaefer topped the Islanders and NHL rookies in average ice time (24:41 per game), the highest mark by an 18-year-old; he also ranked fifth in the League in total skating distance (298.60 miles).

In terms of shots and goals by location, Schaefer ranked in the top 10 among defensemen in each of the six major categories:

• High-danger shots on goal: 18 (98th percentile; tied for sixth)

• High-danger goals: 3 (92nd percentile; tied for ninth)

• Mid-range shots on goal: 81 (99th percentile; third)

• Mid-range goals: 12 (99th percentile; tied for third)

• Long-range shots on goal: 102 (98th percentile; seventh)

• Long-range goals: 8 (99th percentile; second)

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer had 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) which was the most ever by an 18-year-old defenseman. He became the youngest Calder Trophy winner as NHL rookie of the year (18 years, 223 days). Among his lengthy list of accomplishments, Schaefer tied Hockey Hall of Fame member Brian Leetch for the single-season NHL record for goals by a rookie defenseman and was the first at his position in more than 90 years to lead rookies in goals (last: Doug Young, 1931-32).