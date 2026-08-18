As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2026-27 season. Today, we look at three advanced metrics trends surrounding the New York Islanders:
NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for New York Islanders
Schaefer's skating speed, shooting, Sorokin's high-danger play among highlights
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1. Schaefer's robust advanced stats
As a result of Matthew Schaefer's rare combination of advanced skating and shot metrics, he was able to rewrite the League's record book for production by an 18-year-old defenseman. Schaefer led NHL defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (269) last season; he had 46 more than the next-closest player at the position (Cale Makar, 223) and the most by any defenseman in a single season since that start of the League's puck and player tracking era (2021-22). Schaefer led defensemen and was tied for eighth in the NHL in 22-plus mph speed bursts (33). He also ranked highly in max skating speed (23.09 mph; 94th percentile). Schaefer topped the Islanders and NHL rookies in average ice time (24:41 per game), the highest mark by an 18-year-old; he also ranked fifth in the League in total skating distance (298.60 miles).
In terms of shots and goals by location, Schaefer ranked in the top 10 among defensemen in each of the six major categories:
• High-danger shots on goal: 18 (98th percentile; tied for sixth)
• High-danger goals: 3 (92nd percentile; tied for ninth)
• Mid-range shots on goal: 81 (99th percentile; third)
• Mid-range goals: 12 (99th percentile; tied for third)
• Long-range shots on goal: 102 (98th percentile; seventh)
• Long-range goals: 8 (99th percentile; second)
The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer had 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) which was the most ever by an 18-year-old defenseman. He became the youngest Calder Trophy winner as NHL rookie of the year (18 years, 223 days). Among his lengthy list of accomplishments, Schaefer tied Hockey Hall of Fame member Brian Leetch for the single-season NHL record for goals by a rookie defenseman and was the first at his position in more than 90 years to lead rookies in goals (last: Doug Young, 1931-32).
2. Sorokin's League-leading high-danger save percentage
The Islanders, who were tied for 25th in the League in goals per game (2.79), remained in contention for a Stanley Cup Playoff spot until their second-to-last game of the regular season in part because of the stellar goaltending of Ilya Sorokin. The 31-year-old finished second in Vezina Trophy voting, the second time in his six NHL seasons he was a finalist as the League's top goalie (second, 2022-23). Last season he led the NHL and matched an Islanders single-season high with seven shutouts, and was sixth in 30-save games (16).
Sorokin had a League-leading .864 high-danger save percentage last season, significantly higher than the NHL average (.811). Sorokin also led the NHL in high-danger saves (452) and high-danger shots faced (523), showing how he continued to thrive despite facing the highest volume of difficult shots.
In addition to Sorokin's success facing high-danger shots, he also was strong at 5-on-5; he ranked just outside the top 10 in 5-on-5 save percentage (.915) and 5-on-5 close save percentage (.922), meaning when a game is tied in the first or second period or within one goal in the third period. While the Islanders ranked 25th in offensive zone time percentage (40.2 percent, below League average of 41.5 percent) and tied for 19th in shot attempts percentage (49.0 percent) last season, Sorokin’s elite underlying metrics provide hope of a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2024.
3. Perimeter shooting prowess
While the Islanders might have struggled to score goals consistently last season, they did rank in the top 10 in mid-range shots on goal (709; fifth) and mid-range goals (86; eighth). That was crucial to their success considering they were 28th in high-danger goals (109) and 26th in long-range goals (12).
Bo Horvat, a four-time 30-goal scorer in 12 NHL seasons, ranked among the League leaders in mid-range shots on goal (105; eighth) and mid-range goals (17; tied for eighth) last season. Horvat’s frequent linemate, Emil Heineman, excelled from that area of the ice as well; he ranked in the 95th percentile or higher among forwards in mid-range shots on goal (87) and mid-range goals (12).
Another standout in terms of advanced shooting metrics was defenseman Ryan Pulock, who was paired with Schaefer for most of last season. Pulock ranked third in the NHL in hardest shot (103.01 mph) and second in 100-plus mph shot attempts (four; behind Louis Crevier's six). In fact, Pulock had the Islanders' 14 hardest shot attempts last season, the only NHL player who can make that claim. Heineman was also a sneaky shot speed juggernaut as he ranked ninth among forwards in hardest shot (97.28 mph) and in the 90th percentile at the position in average shot speed (59.97 mph).
Peter DeBoer, who was hired as coach with four games remaining last season, now has a chance to prove he was the right choice to carry the Islanders forward, advance the careers of Schaefer and Sorokin while also addressing their areas of improvement. New York outshot its opponents 130-75 in his limited sample size behind the bench, an indication it could be moving in the right direction.
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