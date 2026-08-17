William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he talks with former NHL forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare about his new job as a player development specialist with the Tampa Bay Lightning, his playing career and decision to retire, and the 2030 French Alps Olympics.
Color of Hockey: Bellemare opens up about new post with Lightning in Q&A
Retired forward also discusses playing career, 2030 French Alps Olympics in chat with NHL.com
© Getty Images
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare figured he would retire from professional hockey after he achieved his childhood dream and represented France at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.
But he wasn't entirely sure.
"In my head, physically and mentally and competing-wise, I didn't even know if I'm ready yet," Bellemare said. "I love to compete. I love to learn."
The 41-year-old who played 700 NHL games, the most by a player born and trained in France, followed through and called it a playing career on June 18 after 37 games with HC Ajoie of the National League, the top professional league in Switzerland, last season, but he's not finished with hockey.
Bellemare began a new chapter in his career on July 9 as a player development specialist with the Tampa Bay Lightning, one of the five NHL teams he played for after debuting with the Philadelphia Flyers as a 29-year-old undrafted rookie in 2014-15.
He's part of Tampa Bay's development staff under JP Cote and is set to work with the organization's forward prospects and with the staff and players of Syracuse, the Lightning's American Hockey League affiliate.
The former left wing's path to the NHL alone is a teachable moment for young players. Born in Le Blanc-Mesnil, France, Bellemare played 10 seasons with the Flyers, Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken.
He ranks second among all France-born and trained players in NHL history with 138 points (64 goals, 74 assists), behind Antoine Roussel (197 points in 607 games).
Bellemare reached the Stanley Cup Final twice, with Vegas in 2018 and Tampa Bay in 2022, and had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 85 postseason games.
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with a Stats experience that incorporates EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" to help navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activities to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
He was also a fixture in international hockey, representing France at the Olympics and International Ice Hockey Federation world championships and Team Europe in the World Cup of Hockey 2016.
Bellemare discussed retirement, his playing career, his new job and what the future holds in a Q&A with NHL.com.
What do you hope to teach Lightning prospects?
"I can try to help some other players trying to maybe get through the same path as me or maybe go through an easier path. I was undrafted, 29 years old, coming from the ghettos, and I ended up playing 700 games, so it is a doable thing. But there was sacrifice. I'm going to be in the position to explain to those younger players what they can achieve, because most of them are probably going to be much more talented than I was."
What was the hardest part about your decision to retire?
"My brain comprehends it's better for the family to create a situation for both our kids to not have to worry about moving. My wife and I, we've been together for 17 years, and we've been moving almost every two years. We'd like to just have a place to stay. This is all the logic part. But in my heart, I love the game. I love to compete. And there is this will of proving people wrong … Everybody seemed to think, ‘You're 40 years old, you have to stop playing the game.' I don't think so if you take care of yourself. If you have pretty good discipline, you can still compete with the young guys. My heart wants to show that to people. But I understand that's the logic. It's a necessity for my family to have stability. The hardest part of the decision is to work the heart feeling and the logic feeling to kind of balance it out."
What are some of the fondest memories from your NHL career?
"Probably the World Cup and my first (NHL) game. My first game, every single person in the organization in Philly and the players realize, ‘He's a (29) year-old rookie,' came and congratulate me. I felt like that was such a cool moment that people took extra consideration to make me understand that they appreciate all my years of work. Individually, being selfish, it's the World Cup of Hockey because I felt like I had no place being there. I always say it was the 169 best players in the world, and me."
What were the biggest disappointments?
"Obviously, the Cup (Finals). We worked so hard to achieve something in Vegas. You felt like the town needed it to help them get through the October 1 shooting tragedy. We wanted to give it (the Stanley Cup) to the town, so it felt like a disappointment because we let the town down a bit, that's how I felt. Then the second Cup (Final with Tampa Bay in 2022) because you're, like, ‘Well, this is it. You won't go there a third time, so make the most of it.' I wasn't 100 percent. I needed surgery, and I played … but I didn't feel like I played to the best of my capability, and that (ticks) me off. But injuries are part of our game."
France will host the 2028 IIHF World Championship in Paris and Lyon and the 2030 French Alps Olympics. Will you have roles in these events?
"After I signed with Tampa, the national team contacted me to know if I wanted to be involved. With 2028 coming in, then 2030 coming, obviously I would be very proud being there to help French hockey, but also just proud to be there for my country and for the sport in general. But now, I have to ask Tampa first to see what it is that I would be allowed to do. It's not just me now, right? I was retired and now I'm going back into work."