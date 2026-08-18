Inside look at New York Islanders

The Carolina Hurricanes were willing and won the Stanley Cup. They play in the Metropolitan Division, where the Islanders finished sixth. DeBoer is their third coach since Barry Trotz departed after the 2021-22 season. DeBoer guided the New Jersey Devils (2012) and San Jose Sharks (2016) to the Stanley Cup Final, each in his first season after those teams had missed the playoffs the prior season. Then after being hired by the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 15, 2020, he took them to the Western Conference Final.

The Islanders are counting on that kind of instant impact.

"I think we all believe that we have the group in there to be a playoff team and go far in the playoffs," center Bo Horvat said. "I think Pete's going to be very good for us structure-wise and kind of laying the foundation.

"The buy-in from everybody's just got to be there."

The cornerstone is Schaefer, voted the unanimous winner of the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year last season. His 23 goals made him the first defenseman in more than 90 years to lead rookies in goals (tied or outright). He has a bond with the fans that co-owner Jon Ledecky said, "buys into the notion that the Islanders are a community trust."

Schaefer turns 19 on Sept. 5. He is a candidate to become Islanders captain after Anders Lee, captain the previous eight seasons, signed a three-year contract with the Utah Mammoth on July 1.

"There's no doubt in my mind that he's going to be the captain of that team in the very near future," said Horvat, a Vancouver Canucks captain from 2019-23. "Even if it's not right away, sometime in the future with how good of a person he is, and just how much Long Island loves him, and how much they need him as well."