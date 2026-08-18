3 questions facing New York Islanders

2. Will Semyon Varlamov be healthy enough to back up Ilya Sorokin?

The 38-year-old goalie enters training camp with the hope he can make 25-30 starts behind Sorokin, whose 229 starts from 2022-26 are fourth most in the NHL.

Varlamov last played Nov. 29, 2024, and since that time has had both knees replaced. He had a 1.50 goals-against average and .939 save percentage in two games during a conditioning stint with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League near the end of last season.

"'Varly,' all the credit to him and our medical staff on how hard he's worked and to get back to where he is," Darche said. "He could have just rode into the sunset and collect all the last paychecks of his contract, but I give him tons of credit with the work he's put in. He doesn't want to go out by not playing. He's a leader in his own way, so we'd be excited if he's able to, and that's what we plan right now, play all year."

If not, Vitek Vanecek is next in line. The 30-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1. He was 5-13-3 with a 2.93 GAA and .883 save percentage in 22 games (19 starts) with Utah last season.

3. What impact will Peter DeBoer have in his first full season as coach?

DeBoer is coaching his sixth NHL team after replacing Patrick Roy on April 5. He's seventh among active coaches in games (1,265) and wins (663), took two teams to the Stanley Cup Final -- New Jersey Devils (2012) and San Jose Sharks (2016) -- and guided the Dallas Stars to the Western Conference Final three straight seasons (2023-25). His teams have advanced to at least the third round each of his past six seasons qualifying for the playoffs, and in eight of his 10 overall.

"A huge impact not only structurally, but just his presence in the locker room, his track record, it all factors into being a successful team," Horvat said. "He knows what it takes, especially to get to the playoffs and to go far in the playoffs as well. If he can bring that to our group and bring us over the hump in that next step, then I think we're all excited for that."