3 questions facing New Jersey Devils

1. Can Jack Hughes remain healthy?

This remains the biggest question around the Devils because when Hughes is on the ice, New Jersey’s ceiling changes dramatically. The 25-year-old center had 77 points (27 goals, 50 assists) in 61 games last season, but the Devils went 8-13-0 without him. That tells the story plainly: Hughes is not just their most dynamic offensive player, he is the engine of their attack.

The concern is that durability has become a pattern. Hughes missed 21 games last season, including 18 straight because of a hand injury and later missed three more because of a lower-body injury before the 2026 Winter Olympics. He also missed 25 games in 2024-25 after shoulder surgery and has played more than 62 regular-season games only once since entering the League in 2019-20. That one season (2022-23) showed what is possible: 99 points in 78 games and a trip to the Eastern Conference Second Round.

For New Jersey to turn optimism into results, Hughes does not necessarily need to play all 82 games, but he probably needs to be available for at least 70 and be healthy entering the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Luke Hughes and newcomer Anthony Mantha around him, the Devils have enough talent to support him. Hughes staying healthy is the difference between being a playoff hopeful and being a legitimate threat.