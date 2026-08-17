Top prospects for New Jersey Devils

1. Anton Silayev, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 10 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Torpedo (KHL): 61 GP, 1-2-3

The 20-year-old (6-foot-7, 211 pounds) offers great mobility and an excellent physical presence as a shutdown defenseman. Silayev had 124 hits and 74 blocked shots for Torpedo last season and was named an All-Star in the Kontinental Hockey League for the first time. The left-handed shot then had two assists in 10 playoff games before signing a three-year, entry-level contract on June 1. He is expected to join the Devils for training camp and will get a good look following the trade of defenseman Simon Nemec to the Calgary Flames on June 23. Silayev could also begin the season in Utica of the American Hockey League in order to become more acclimated to North America and the Devils’ style of play.

"The expectation is that he comes to training camp and he's going to try to take an NHL job," Devils chief scout of amateur scouting Mark Dennehy said. "You want to see him continue to improve and once you've sort of maxed out at a certain level, you want to bring someone over, especially from Russia, when they have a chance to play at the highest level. He had some ups and downs last year in terms of minutes, but he fought through, played the best when it mattered in the playoffs. I just feel like he's ready for that next challenge, which is the biggest one that any prospect makes."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Alexander Command, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 12 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Orebro Jr. (SWE-JR): 30 GP, 17-27-44; Orebro (SHL): 6 GP, 0-0-0

Command (6-1, 183) is one of Sweden's most complete prospects, and his profile rose quickly among NHL scouts because of his competitiveness and all-around ability. He finished among the junior league's top scorers as a 17-year-old and earned trust to play in every situation. Command, who had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 14 playoff games, combines sharp hockey sense and playmaking vision with consistent defensive detail, a relentless motor and the willingness to engage physically. Command processes situations quickly and appears comfortable in handling pressure-filled moments. He projects as a middle-six NHL center who could be trusted when the games tighten and details matter.

"There's an intensity about Alexander that's hard to replicate," Dennehy said. "He's a competitor, and you can see that when you watch him play. The word I wrote down is 'connector,' and what I mean by that is a true centerman connects the defense to the offense, and the offense to the defense. Whether it's supporting his defensemen in zone or on the breakout, or whether it's getting a puck from the defense and then advancing it or getting it to a winger who's in an offensive position. But he's got a very hard shot and he's not just a defensive player. This is a guy that can be effective at both ends of the ice."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season