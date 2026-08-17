NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the New Jersey Devils, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for New Jersey Devils
Silayev could push for NHL spot; Command likely to continue development in Sweden
© Rich Graessle Getty Images
1. Anton Silayev, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 10 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Torpedo (KHL): 61 GP, 1-2-3
The 20-year-old (6-foot-7, 211 pounds) offers great mobility and an excellent physical presence as a shutdown defenseman. Silayev had 124 hits and 74 blocked shots for Torpedo last season and was named an All-Star in the Kontinental Hockey League for the first time. The left-handed shot then had two assists in 10 playoff games before signing a three-year, entry-level contract on June 1. He is expected to join the Devils for training camp and will get a good look following the trade of defenseman Simon Nemec to the Calgary Flames on June 23. Silayev could also begin the season in Utica of the American Hockey League in order to become more acclimated to North America and the Devils’ style of play.
"The expectation is that he comes to training camp and he's going to try to take an NHL job," Devils chief scout of amateur scouting Mark Dennehy said. "You want to see him continue to improve and once you've sort of maxed out at a certain level, you want to bring someone over, especially from Russia, when they have a chance to play at the highest level. He had some ups and downs last year in terms of minutes, but he fought through, played the best when it mattered in the playoffs. I just feel like he's ready for that next challenge, which is the biggest one that any prospect makes."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Alexander Command, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 12 pick in 2026 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Orebro Jr. (SWE-JR): 30 GP, 17-27-44; Orebro (SHL): 6 GP, 0-0-0
Command (6-1, 183) is one of Sweden's most complete prospects, and his profile rose quickly among NHL scouts because of his competitiveness and all-around ability. He finished among the junior league's top scorers as a 17-year-old and earned trust to play in every situation. Command, who had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 14 playoff games, combines sharp hockey sense and playmaking vision with consistent defensive detail, a relentless motor and the willingness to engage physically. Command processes situations quickly and appears comfortable in handling pressure-filled moments. He projects as a middle-six NHL center who could be trusted when the games tighten and details matter.
"There's an intensity about Alexander that's hard to replicate," Dennehy said. "He's a competitor, and you can see that when you watch him play. The word I wrote down is 'connector,' and what I mean by that is a true centerman connects the defense to the offense, and the offense to the defense. Whether it's supporting his defensemen in zone or on the breakout, or whether it's getting a puck from the defense and then advancing it or getting it to a winger who's in an offensive position. But he's got a very hard shot and he's not just a defensive player. This is a guy that can be effective at both ends of the ice."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Lenni Hameenaho, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 58 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: New Jersey (NHL): 33 GP, 2-6-8; Utica (AHL): 37 GP, 10-16-26
Devils coach Sheldon Keefe praised the 21-year-old for his smart transition and work ethic after his midseason call-up in 2025-26. The Devils have been smart in their development plan for Hameenaho, helping him understand the defensive side of the game before promoting him to the NHL. After being drafted, he spent two seasons in Finland with Assat, and the start of last season with Utica before earning his NHL opportunity. Dennehy said Hameenaho's greatest asset is his hockey sense, noting that while skating speed matters, playing fast is more about arriving in the right spot at the right time rather than simply being the fastest player on the ice.
"His processing capabilities of the game, both with and without the puck, are excellent," Dennehy said. "He's a guy you can play up and down the lineup, and he's got a pretty sneaky release. The one thing I will say we found impressive after he got off to a little bit of a slow start in Utica is he's so smart that once he gets acclimated to the pace of play and is comfortable, he really takes off."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Seamus Casey, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 46 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: New Jersey (NHL): 2 GP, 0-0-0; Utica (AHL): 29 GP, 1-18-19
The 22-year-old, right-handed shot (5-10, 181) should get a chance to earn a roster spot out of training camp, but he'll need to prove he's fully recovered from a lower-body injury that forced him to miss 43 games last season. When healthy, Casey played in every situation and worked the top power-play unit. He has worked on refining his defensive details, from body positioning and stick placement to stronger gaps and cleaner angles.
"Every player's development is an experiment, and what I mean by that is they're their own person and they'll arrive when they're ready," Dennehy said. "Seamus has shown the ability to play at the NHL level and do what we think he can do. He just needs to get healthy and continue to get stronger, but he's worked on the defensive side of the game. Now it's just, can we get him there consistently."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
5. Mikhail Yegorov, G
How acquired: Selected with No. 49 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Boston University (NCAA): 35 GP (16-15-2), 2.73 GAA, .904 SVP, 2 SO
The 20-year-old (6-5, 179) is entering his junior season at Boston University. He is 27-21-3 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and three shutouts in 53 games over two college seasons. Yegorov is highly intelligent, full of energy and wants nothing more than to lead his team to victory. He will likely spend two more seasons in college before turning professional.
"I think all you need to do is go back to (2024-25) when he went to Boston University halfway through the season, and basically, the club rode him to the NCAA Frozen Four," Dennehy said. "It was a little bit of a different year for him (in 2025-26). I think even (coach) Jay Pandolfo would tell you the team did not play up to its capabilities. There was a lot more put on 'Mikey,' but he finished really strong and I expect he'll have a really good year as a junior.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29
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