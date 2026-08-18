Fantasy preview: New York Islanders 

2. Matthew Schaefer, D

NHL.com fantasy rank: 40

After rewriting the League's record book for production by an 18-year-old defenseman last season, Schaefer was the first unanimous Calder Trophy winner since Teemu Selanne in 1992-93. His 23 goals last season tied for the NHL lead among rookies, making him the first defenseman in more than 90 yeas to first-year NHL players in goals. Schaefer, who turns 19 on Sept. 5, will be a teenager for the entire 2026-27 season but is a top 40 overall fantasy player, a fringe top five defenseman in standard leagues and the third-ranked player behind Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard in NHL.com's fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats.

NHL.com point projection: 72

3. Bo Horvat, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 84

Despite playing just 68 games, Horvat led the Islanders in goals (31), game-winning goals (seven; tied for 11th in NHL) and shots on goal (226) last season; he had 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in his first 31 games before injuries cut into his production. Horvat, who’s 31 years old, has scored at least 28 goals in each of the past five seasons with a career-high of 38 in 2022-23, when he was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the Islanders. Horvat's fantasy value is even higher in leagues with face-off wins; he was one of three NHL players last season with at least 30 goals, 650 face-off wins (690) and 200 shots on goal (others: Dylan Larkin, Nathan MacKinnon). Given his goal-scoring prowess and high shot volume, Horvat is a potential draft bargain who can be targeted in the middle rounds of standard redraft leagues.

NHL.com point projection: 71

4. Mathew Barzal, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 119

Barzal led the Islanders last season in assists (53), points (72) and power-play points (20) in 81 games in what was a bounce-back season for the 29-year-old forward, who was limited to 30 games in 2024-25 because of a knee injury. Barzal, who is more known for his playmaking abilities, should remain a focal point of their first power play, where he would bring coveted exposure to Schaefer and Horvat.

NHL.com fantasy point projection: 66