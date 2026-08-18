As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five New York Islanders players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Fantasy preview: New York Islanders
Sorokin among top goalies; Schaefer ranks as one of best defensemen, 25-and-under players
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1. Ilya Sorokin, G
NHL.com fantasy rank: 28
Despite a .906 save percentage that was the lowest of his six NHL seasons, Sorokin had a League-leading seven shutouts and ranked among the top 10 in wins (29; tied for ninth) and saves (1,386; eighth). Sorokin is a workhorse who has played at least 50 games and had at least 25 wins in each of the past five seasons. During that same span, Sorokin is one of three goalies with at least 100 wins (141), 7,000 saves (7,798) and 20 shutouts (26), joining Connor Hellebuyck and Igor Shesterkin. He's a top five goalie in NHL.com’s rankings with an even higher ceiling if the team improves in Peter DeBoer's first full season as coach.
NHL.com win projection: 31
2. Matthew Schaefer, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 40
After rewriting the League's record book for production by an 18-year-old defenseman last season, Schaefer was the first unanimous Calder Trophy winner since Teemu Selanne in 1992-93. His 23 goals last season tied for the NHL lead among rookies, making him the first defenseman in more than 90 yeas to first-year NHL players in goals. Schaefer, who turns 19 on Sept. 5, will be a teenager for the entire 2026-27 season but is a top 40 overall fantasy player, a fringe top five defenseman in standard leagues and the third-ranked player behind Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard in NHL.com's fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats.
NHL.com point projection: 72
3. Bo Horvat, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 84
Despite playing just 68 games, Horvat led the Islanders in goals (31), game-winning goals (seven; tied for 11th in NHL) and shots on goal (226) last season; he had 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in his first 31 games before injuries cut into his production. Horvat, who’s 31 years old, has scored at least 28 goals in each of the past five seasons with a career-high of 38 in 2022-23, when he was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the Islanders. Horvat's fantasy value is even higher in leagues with face-off wins; he was one of three NHL players last season with at least 30 goals, 650 face-off wins (690) and 200 shots on goal (others: Dylan Larkin, Nathan MacKinnon). Given his goal-scoring prowess and high shot volume, Horvat is a potential draft bargain who can be targeted in the middle rounds of standard redraft leagues.
NHL.com point projection: 71
4. Mathew Barzal, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 119
Barzal led the Islanders last season in assists (53), points (72) and power-play points (20) in 81 games in what was a bounce-back season for the 29-year-old forward, who was limited to 30 games in 2024-25 because of a knee injury. Barzal, who is more known for his playmaking abilities, should remain a focal point of their first power play, where he would bring coveted exposure to Schaefer and Horvat.
NHL.com fantasy point projection: 66
5. Victor Eklund, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 196
Eklund was selected by New York 15 picks after Schaefer in the 2025 NHL Draft, and had an assist in his NHL debut April 14. The 19 year old will receive an opportunity to make the team during training camp after he was fourth among Swedish Hockey League players age 20 and under with 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 43 games for Djurgarden and then had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in nine games for the Bridgeport of the American Hockey League before getting his NHL chance. Eklund is among NHL.com’s top 10 fantasy rookies, with a higher ceiling based on his placement within the Islanders lineup at full strength.
NHL.com win projection: 51
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Other NYI players on preseason draft lists:
Potential draft bargain: Brayden Schenn, F (point projection: 50)
Breakout candidate: Calum Ritchie, F (point projection: 46)
Sleeper: Emil Heineman, F (point projection: 44)
Deep sleepers: Matias Maccelli, F (point projection: 40); Tony DeAngelo, D (point projection: 39)
Bounce-back candidate: Kyle Palmieri, F (point projection: 46)
Hits and blocks specialists: Ryan Pulock, D (point projection: 31); Alexander Romanov, D (point projection: 30)
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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