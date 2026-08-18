Barzal reveals two finalists for Islanders third jersey contest

Forward shows off last sweaters still in it, makes his pick

barzal Islanders third jersey
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Two jerseys enter, one jersey leaves.

The New York Islanders epic third jersey contest is down to its final two choices determined by fan vote. And they employed a familiar face to make the announcement.

Forward Mathew Barzal showed off the two finalists in a video shared to social media by the team.

The final two jersey choices - which was whittled down from over 80,000 original entrants - are the Navy Lighthouse sweater and Navy Islanders one.

"It's been a long run, there's been so many great jerseys," Barzal said in the video.

The two finalists defeated the Navy Fisherman and Navy "NY" logo jerseys in the final four. Both of those logos have been featured on previous designs.

The Navy Lighthouse jersey features orange and teal piping with white numbers nameplate lettering outlined in team.

The Navy Islanders jersey has the team name spelled out across the front in an arch against a cream backdrop and has cream and orange stripes on the sleeves. The numbers and nameplate are white with orange outline.

Barzal weighed in on his personal favorite, despite liking both finalists.

"I like both. I would love to wear both," Barzal said in the video. "Unfortunately, we have to pick one and my choice is the Islanders jersey spelled out. It's got a third jersey feel. I love the cream and the orange and the blue. And I love the idea of the logo being spelled out like that in the front."

"It gives a Winter Classic third jersey energy so I would love to wear this one," Barzal said. "I know the boys like it. The boys like both. Both jerseys will be great, but that's my pick."

The third and final round of fan voting will take place from Tuesday, August 18 through Thursday, August 20 at 5 p.m. Eastern. The winning design - along with any final tune-ups to the full uniform - will be revealed in the days following the completion of the fan vote.

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