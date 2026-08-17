NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the New Jersey Devils.
Inside look at New Jersey Devils
New GM Mehta gets Hischier signed, has ‘strong belief’ team can become annual contender
© Andrew Maclean/NHLI via Getty Images
The New Jersey Devils want to turn optimism into substance this season with a new general manager, a recommitted captain and a roster reshaped around more size, versatility and scoring.
"All I can really do is focus on what I can control, and I have strong belief that we are on the right path," GM Sunny Mehta said. "I have a strong belief that the decision-making process that we're starting to put in place here is something I believe in, and something that I'm really excited to display in terms of the results on the ice."
After the Devils (42-37-3) missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Mehta replaced Tom Fitzgerald on April 16, just 10 days after the latter was fired following six-plus seasons. Mehta spent six seasons with the Florida Panthers, including the last three as assistant GM and head of analytics, helping build a roster that won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and 2025.
New Jersey has acquired eight players through free agency or trade since June 23. The foundation, however, was set when captain Nico Hischier signed a five-year, $58.5 million contract ($11.7 million average annual value) on July 1. The 27-year-old center said there was never much doubt about where he wanted to be, and winning with the Devils remains his ultimate goal.
"I'm part of this team, I'm part of that organization and I want to be part of the solution and not run away," Hischier said July 1. "You play hockey to win the Stanley Cup. My biggest goal is winning a Cup with New Jersey, and that hasn't changed."
Arseny Gritsyuk signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract ($3.25 million AAV) on June 30. The 25-year-old forward had 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 66 games as a rookie and was trusted in more difficult assignments as last season progressed.
The biggest addition came July 15, when New Jersey signed free agent Anthony Mantha to a two-year, $9.5 million contract ($4.75 million AAV), landing a 6-foot-5, 240-pound forward who had an NHL career-high 64 points (33 goals, 31 assists) in 81 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, his 11th in the NHL. Mantha provides something the Devils lacked -- a big wing who can finish and complement their skill. His 33 goals would have led New Jersey last season, and his seven power-play goals give coach Sheldon Keefe another option around Hischier, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier and defenseman Luke Hughes.
New Jersey also acquired forwards Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves in a trade with Florida for goalie Jacob Markstrom and center Angus Crookshank on June 30. Rodrigues had 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 69 games last season and enters the last of a four-year contract. He won the Stanley Cup with Florida in 2024 and 2025.
"He was absolutely a target in this trade," Mehta said of Rodrigues. "Evan is one of those guys who, to some extent, has kind of been underrated his entire career. He can kind of slide in all over the lineup, plays hard, really kind of sneaky good defensive player, good offense too."
Boqvist returns to the team that selected him in the second round (No. 36) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He played his first four seasons (2019-23) in the League with New Jersey, and had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and 141 hits in 73 games for the Panthers last season. Boqvist is expected to provide another heavy, tough-to-play-against body in the bottom six. He had 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) and ranked second for Florida with 191 hits in 78 games in 2024-25 to help it win the Cup.
Jacob Markstrom's departure creates a goaltending question, with Jake Allen, Nico Daws and David Rittich the options. Mehta said moving Markstrom wasn't easy, but framed it as a decision tied to roster balance and opportunity. Daws, 25, has a 2.96 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 55 NHL games over four seasons.
"Daws has been a pretty big prospect for us for years now and really hasn't had the path to sort of develop," Mehta said. "I'm pretty excited about the opportunity in front of him because he really hasn't been given that sort of runway."
New Jersey also traded defenseman Simon Nemec to the Calgary Flames for two conditional first-round picks, a 2026 second-round pick (forward Matias Vanhanen) and defenseman Etienne Morin.
Defenseman Luke Hughes, who missed the final four regular-season games to undergo a procedure and begin offseason rehabilitation of his shoulder, is expected to be fully recovered for the start of training camp.
"I have strong belief that we are on the right path," Mehta said. "But at the end of the day, talk is just talk. The only thing that matters is winning."
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