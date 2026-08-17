Inside look at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils want to turn optimism into substance this season with a new general manager, a recommitted captain and a roster reshaped around more size, versatility and scoring.

"All I can really do is focus on what I can control, and I have strong belief that we are on the right path," GM Sunny Mehta said. "I have a strong belief that the decision-making process that we're starting to put in place here is something I believe in, and something that I'm really excited to display in terms of the results on the ice."

After the Devils (42-37-3) missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Mehta replaced Tom Fitzgerald on April 16, just 10 days after the latter was fired following six-plus seasons. Mehta spent six seasons with the Florida Panthers, including the last three as assistant GM and head of analytics, helping build a roster that won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and 2025.

New Jersey has acquired eight players through free agency or trade since June 23. The foundation, however, was set when captain Nico Hischier signed a five-year, $58.5 million contract ($11.7 million average annual value) on July 1. The 27-year-old center said there was never much doubt about where he wanted to be, and winning with the Devils remains his ultimate goal.