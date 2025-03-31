Jarvis scores twice, Hurricanes stay hot with win against Islanders

Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists, and Logan Stankoven also scored for the Hurricanes (45-24-4), who have won 11 of their past 13 games. Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves.

Carolina is nine points ahead of the New Jersey Devils for second place in the Metropolitan Division with two games in hand.

Pierre Engvall scored twice, and Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (32-31-10), who have lost five in a row (0-3-2), including a 5-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Marcus Hogberg made 24 saves.

New York is three points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Mark Jankowski gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 4:41 of the first period. Eric Robinson pulled up on the rush along the right boards and passed to Jankowski driving the net for a backdoor tap-in.

Stankoven made it 2-0 at 4:54 when he took Jordan Martinook’s backhand pass and redirected it for a short-side goal at the left post.

Engvall cut it to 2-1 at 6:10 after he held the puck on a 2-on-1 and beat Kochetkov five-hole from the right circle.

Palmieri scored on the power play to tie it 2-2 at 11:27. He gloved down the rebound from Noah Dobson’s shot and chipped the puck over Kochetkov’s glove.

Engvall scored again on a 2-on-1 to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 1:37 of the second period. He gathered the puck off a turnover in New York’s defensive zone before shooting between the legs of Carolina defenseman Jalen Chatfield.

Aho tied it 3-3 on the power play at 8:35 when he took Shayne Gostisbehere’s pass and one-timed a shot over Hogberg’s shoulder.

Jarvis scored short-handed to put Carolina back ahead 4-3 at 17:29. After Jaccob Slavin forced a turnover, Aho passed to Jarvis, who scored on a snap shot over the blocker.

Anders Lee tied it 4-4 at 4:05 of the third period when he tapped in a cross-ice backhand pass from Bo Horvat.

Dmitry Orlov gave the Hurricanes a 5-4 lead at 9:19 on a slap shot from inside the blue line.

Jarvis scored in front off a pass from Aho with 2:46 remaining for the 6-4 final.