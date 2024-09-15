Lee of Islanders gives back again with charity Kan Jam tournament

Anders Lee played Kan Jam in his backyard and while attending the University of Notre Dame. The game is simple: One player tosses a disc toward a can, where a partner can try to deflect it in to score points.

The fight against cancer, however, is not so simple. The reality of how it's affected adults and young children hits Lee harder than the broken fibula that ended the New York Islanders forward’s 2015-16 season. During his recovery, Lee was moved by a speech on YouTube from Fenov Pierre-Louis, a 16-year-old battling Stage 4 neuroblastoma since the age of 9. It led to a bond and to Lee working with the Jam Kancer in the Kan Foundation, which raises funds for families affected by a cancer diagnosis. On Saturday, he helped the cause again by hosting Anders Jam '24 at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, New York.

The Islanders captain, a Jambassador since 2016, had said that this year, with his fifth charity Kan Jam tournament, he wanted to build on the experience, relationships and friends he'd made. Those boxes and more were checked Saturday. Donations are expected to reach the goal of $200,000, adding to the more than $2.7 million raised at events in local communities and NHL cities in the United States.

Lee's Kan Jam partner was 15-year-old Carsyn Volpe of Bellmore, New York, diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma in August 2011. He won the fight in 2012 and lived cancer free for more than eight years, according to the St. Baldrick's Foundation. In November of 2020, Carsyn relapsed with a baseball-size tumor in his face that took away sight in his right eye, and since Jan. 13, 2022, has been in his third and toughest battle.