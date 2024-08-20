Moulson helps with new children's book meant to inspire young athletes

Every NHL career starts with a dream.

But to make that dream a reality, hard work and dedication are key.

In the brand-new children’s book, “Matt Mo’s Grit Pile,” former NHL forward Matt Moulson discusses how he discovered his passion for hockey and how he powered through even when things looked bleak.

“It’s been a year in the making where Greg Presseau, a coach with my son’s team, the author of the book, and the founder of Grit Pile Kidz LLC, would text me while he was on the train going to work at 4 a.m, trying to pick my brain about what I went through as a kid and everything it took to get to the NHL,” Moulson said. “And probably halfway through the year, he said we should write a book about this. This is a great story to tell to help kids and help parents.”

Like many children growing up in Canada, Moulson wanted to live out the NHL dream. He overcame the challenge of not being the best player in youth hockey. Still, through grit, determination and resiliency, he worked his way to the NHL after the Pittsburgh Penguins selected him in the ninth round of the 2003 Draft. He went on to have a successful 11-year career in the NHL.

“Back when I was playing youth hockey – I still remember the day – my dad came in the dressing room after a parents meeting, telling me that one of the moms said I was the worst player in the league,” Moulson said. “I think that fueled me. And everyone doubted me. I was never the best skater, the most skilled, or the smartest, but I was sure going to work hard to prove people wrong.”

This book aims to inspire children to pursue their passions, regardless of what obstacles may arise.

“Grit Pile Kidz is committed to encouraging kids to find a passion and use it as a vehicle to build their Grit Pile," Presseau said. "Matt Moulson's story is a perfect example of how dedication and hard work can lead to greatness, and we believe his journey will inspire children to stay committed to their goals despite any setbacks they may face.”

While this book is for kids, it's an important read for parents, as they play a vital role in helping their children overcome obstacles and accomplish their goals.

“I think parents have a picture in their mind of what they want their kids to be,” Moulson said. “You always want to see your children do well. But, if you're going to skip steps and try to go right to the top of the mountain rather than building it, then it's not going to be a very big mountain. It has to come from the child being passionate about what they want to do. It can't be the parents who want it for them.

“Some parents get deterred when maybe their kid is not the best player right now, but if the kid is willing to do it and willing to work … it's a marathon, not a sprint.”

This book is the first of a series, said Anika Charron, the illustrator and managing partner.

To purchase “Matt Mo’s Grit Pile” and learn more about Grit Pile Kidz, visit their website.

Moulson spent four seasons at Cornell University, making his NHL debut in 2007 with the Los Angeles Kings. In 650 regular season games with the Kings (29), New York Islanders (304), Minnesota Wild (20), and Buffalo Sabres (297), Moulson scored 176 goals with 193 assists for 369 points.

He ended his career in 2021-22, serving as captain of the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.