Aho scores in 2OT, Hurricanes eliminate Devils in Game 5 of Eastern 1st Round

Aho won it with a one-timer from high in the right circle off a Shayne Gostisbehere pass. Carolina was on a four-minute power play after Dawson Mercer was called for a high-sticking double minor at 1:10.

Aho had two goals and an assist, and Gostisbehere and Seth Jarvis each had two assists for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Pyotr Kochetkov made 31 saves.

Carolina will face the winner of the series between the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens. The Capitals lead the best-of-7 series 3-1 entering Game 5 at Washington on Wednesday.

Stefan Noesen had a goal and an assist, and Brett Pesce had two assists for the Devils, the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan. Jacob Markstrom made 48 saves, including 15 in the third period and 14 in the first overtime.

The Devils took a 1-0 lead at 3:46 of the first period on a goal by Mercer. Pesce’s initial shot was stopped by Kochetkov, but after a failed clearing attempt by Carolina, Pesce’s wrist shot from the top of the slot deflected off Mercer and in under the crossbar.

Timo Meier pushed it to 2-0 at 5:31. After a Jaccob Slavin turnover, Pesce gloved the puck down out of the air and passed to Meier, who scored on a low snap shot from the high slot.

Noesen made it 3-0 at 9:55, scoring from the edge of the crease with a redirection of Simon Nemec’s shot from the point. The goal came three seconds after a New Jersey power play expired.

The Hurricanes scored three goals in 3:54 to tie the game in the second period.

Taylor Hall cut it to 3-1 at 1:46. Logan Stankoven took a cross-ice pass from Hall and one-timed a shot through Markstrom’s pads from a sharp angle before Hall pushed the resting puck across the goal line.

Jackson Blake then made it 3-2 at 4:01. He gathered the puck in the right corner, curled around the left post to the front of the net and scored short side.

Andrei Svechnikov tied it 3-3 at 5:40, taking a pass from Dmitry Orlov and scoring from above the left circle with a snap shot through a screen.

Nico Hischier put the Devils back in front 4-3 at 7:26, converting a one-timer from the right circle off a no-look backhand pass from Paul Cotter.

Carolina tied it 4-4 at 11:27 during a 5-on-3 power play after Jarvis passed to Aho for a one-timer at the bottom of the right circle.