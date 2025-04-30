Aho scores in 2OT, Hurricanes eliminate Devils in Game 5 of Eastern 1st Round

Has 2 goals, assist for Carolina; Markstrom makes 48 saves for New Jersey

Devils at Hurricanes | Recap | Round 1, Game 5

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho scored at 4:17 of the second overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the New Jersey Devils with a 5-4 victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

Aho won it with a one-timer from high in the right circle off a Shayne Gostisbehere pass. Carolina was on a four-minute power play after Dawson Mercer was called for a high-sticking double minor at 1:10.

Aho had two goals and an assist, and Gostisbehere and Seth Jarvis each had two assists for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Pyotr Kochetkov made 31 saves.

Carolina will face the winner of the series between the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens. The Capitals lead the best-of-7 series 3-1 entering Game 5 at Washington on Wednesday.

Stefan Noesen had a goal and an assist, and Brett Pesce had two assists for the Devils, the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan. Jacob Markstrom made 48 saves, including 15 in the third period and 14 in the first overtime.

The Devils took a 1-0 lead at 3:46 of the first period on a goal by Mercer. Pesce’s initial shot was stopped by Kochetkov, but after a failed clearing attempt by Carolina, Pesce’s wrist shot from the top of the slot deflected off Mercer and in under the crossbar.

Timo Meier pushed it to 2-0 at 5:31. After a Jaccob Slavin turnover, Pesce gloved the puck down out of the air and passed to Meier, who scored on a low snap shot from the high slot.

Noesen made it 3-0 at 9:55, scoring from the edge of the crease with a redirection of Simon Nemec’s shot from the point. The goal came three seconds after a New Jersey power play expired.

The Hurricanes scored three goals in 3:54 to tie the game in the second period.

Taylor Hall cut it to 3-1 at 1:46. Logan Stankoven took a cross-ice pass from Hall and one-timed a shot through Markstrom’s pads from a sharp angle before Hall pushed the resting puck across the goal line.

Jackson Blake then made it 3-2 at 4:01. He gathered the puck in the right corner, curled around the left post to the front of the net and scored short side.

Andrei Svechnikov tied it 3-3 at 5:40, taking a pass from Dmitry Orlov and scoring from above the left circle with a snap shot through a screen.

Nico Hischier put the Devils back in front 4-3 at 7:26, converting a one-timer from the right circle off a no-look backhand pass from Paul Cotter.

Carolina tied it 4-4 at 11:27 during a 5-on-3 power play after Jarvis passed to Aho for a one-timer at the bottom of the right circle.

Related Content

Hurricanes to play Capitals or Canadiens in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Latest News

Golden Knights edge Wild again in OT in Game 5

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Senators’ confidence, momentum grow with Game 5 victory against Maple Leafs

Will Ferrell, Chad Smith cheer on Kings during Game 5

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Vilardi to return for Jets against Blues in Game 5

Panthers can close out Eastern 1st Round in Game 5 with Battle of Florida at new heights

Ullmark stops 29, Senators blank Maple Leafs in Game 5 to stay alive again

Hurricanes to play Capitals or Canadiens in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games May 1

Tocchet won't return as Canucks coach

Andersen out for Game 5, day to day for Hurricanes

Hagel won't play for Lightning against Panthers in Game 5

Panthers won’t take Game 5 ‘lightly at all’ with chance to close out Lightning

Ekblad suspended 2 games for Panthers

Landeskog’s wife discusses husband’s return on ‘Never Offside’ podcast

Oilers at Kings, Western Conference 1st Round Game 5 preview

Avalanche keeping faith in Blackwood facing elimination against Stars in Game 6

Stars coach weighs in on Rocky Mountain pie