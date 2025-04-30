Hurricanes to play Capitals or Canadiens in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes will play the Washington Capitals or the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

The Hurricanes advanced by defeating the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in double overtime in Game 5 of the first round at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division, would have home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 series against the Canadiens, who are the second wild card in the East, but would start on the road against the Capitals, who are the No. 1 seed in the East. Washington leads that series 3-1 entering Game 5 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC).

Andrei Svechnikov (five goals, one assist) and Sebastian Aho (three goals, five assists) led the Hurricanes in the first round. Seth Jarvis had two goals and three assists.

Frederik Andersen went 3-1 and was leading the Stanley Cup Playoffs in goals-against average (1.59) and save percentage (.936) before sustaining an injury in Game 4. He was replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov, who made 31 saves in the Game 5 win.

The Hurricanes went 2-1-1 against the Capitals this season. Jarvis had five points (three goals, two assists) and Jackson Blake scored three goals. Aho and Brent Burns each had three assists and Dmitry Orlov and Stankoven scored two goals apiece.

Andersen was 1-0-1 with a 2.41 GAA and .898 save percentage in two games. Kochetkov was 1-1-0 with a 2.57 GAA and .884 save percentage.

Alex Ovechkin (two goals, one assist) and Dylan Strome (one goal, two assists) led the Capitals against the Hurricanes with three points each, and six players each had two. Charlie Lindgren was 2-1-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .918 save percentage, and Logan Thompson allowed three goals on 12 shots in 20 minutes before getting pulled in a 5-1 loss April 2.

The Hurricanes and Capitals have played once in the postseason, with Carolina winning in seven games in the 2019 first round.

Carolina was 1-2-0 against the Canadiens. Blake had three points (one goal, two assists) in two games, and Taylor Hall scored two goals in three games. Andersen was 1-1-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .848 save percentage. Kochetkov allowed three goals on 21 shots in a 4-2 loss April 16.

Nick Suzuki led the Canadiens against the Hurricanes with five points (two goals, three assists), while Patrik Laine had three points (one goal, two assists). Sam Montembeault started all three games, going 2-1-0 with a 1.68 GAA and .931 save percentage, including making 20 saves in a 4-0 victory Feb. 25.

Montembeault is day to day with an undisclosed injury he sustained in Game 3 against the Capitals.

Carolina and Montreal have played twice in the postseason, with the Hurricanes winning each series. The most recent was in the 2006 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, which Carolina won in six games. Before relocating to Carolina for the 1997-98 season, the Hartford Whalers played the Canadiens five times in the playoffs, losing each.

The Hurricanes, who have won at least one round in the postseason in each of the past seven seasons, will aim to advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2023, when they were swept by the Florida Panthers.