Hurricanes show resolve in digging out of early hole to win Game 5, advance

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have the playbook on digging in when it matters most.

They did it again Tuesday, overcoming a three-goal deficit and a stellar effort from an opposing goalie, to advance to the Eastern Conference Second Round for the fifth straight season following a 5-4 win in double overtime against the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 at Lenovo Center.

Carolina won the best-of-7 first-round series 4-1.

Sebastian Aho was the hero, scoring a power-play goal at 4:17 of the second extra period on a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Aho's goal ended an offensive barrage by the Hurricanes against goalie Jacob Markstrom over the final three periods, including both overtimes, when they outshot the Devils 34-12.

"We were playing the right way," Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. "We were on top of them, we were hemming them in their own zone. We were getting the opportunities. Eventually, it paid off. It was fun. It got the crowd into it."