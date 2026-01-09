Sabres top Rangers for 12th win in past 13 games

Samuelsson, Zucker, McLeod each has goal, assist for Buffalo; New York falls to 5-11-4 at home

Sabres at Rangers | Recap

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Mattias Samuelsson scored a short-handed goal and had an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres won for the 12th time in 13 games, defeating the New York Rangers 5-2 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Josh Doan extended his goal streak to four games. Jason Zucker and Ryan McLeod each had a goal and an assist, Alex Tuch scored, and Colten Ellis made 30 saves in his first appearance since Dec. 9.

It's the first time in more than 20 years that the Sabres (23-15-4) have 12 wins in a 13-game stretch. They last did it in 2005, from Nov. 23 to Dec. 19. Chris Drury, the Rangers general manager, led Buffalo with 12 points in that 13-game stretch.

Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck scored, Artemi Panarin had two assists, and Jonathan Quick made 16 saves. The Rangers (20-19-6) are 5-11-4 at home.

Doan put Buffalo ahead 1-0 at 4:07 of the first period, stuffing in a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Samuelsson, who was behind the goal line.

Tuch made it 2-0 at 6:58 of the second period, scoring with a shot from above the right hash marks off a drop pass from Bowen Byram.

Zibanejad's goal made it 2-1 at 9:34. Panarin deliberately carried the puck into the zone on the right side and delivered a cross-circle pass to Zibanejad for a one-timer from the left side.

Buffalo regained the two-goal lead on Zucker's power-play goal at 12:34 that made it 3-1. Quick made the save on Rasmus Dahlin's one-timer from the point, but the puck popped into the slot, hit off Zucker's back and went into the net before the Rangers goalie could locate it again.

Trocheck scored on the Rangers' first shot of the third period at 51 seconds to cut Buffalo's lead to 3-2.

Ellis made nine saves after Trocheck's goal before Samuelsson gave Buffalo a 4-2 lead with a short-handed goal at 14:38. Alexis Lafreniere's turnover led to Samuelsson's rush, and he scored with a shot past Quick's right ear from the bottom of the left circle.

McLeod scored into the empty net at 18:30 for the 5-2 final.

