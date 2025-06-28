Nill of Stars surprised with General Manager of the Year Award at team dinner

Wins for 3rd straight season after Dallas reaches Western Conference Final again

nill-gm-of-year-gregory-award
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jim Nill thought he was having a normal dinner with the Dallas Stars scouts and management team recently and ended up being surprised with the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

Stars assistant GM Mark Janko and Nill's wife, Bekki, were in on the secret.

"Today, picking the kids up at the airport, I turned off my location so he wouldn't know," Bekki said. "I've had to do a lot of behind-the-scenes sneaking around."

Before the meal, Nill got up and made a speech while the trophy was on its way to be presented to him.

"As we're getting close to this (NHL) Draft, I just wanted to thank you guys again," Nill said as part of the speech. "You're the reason why we are who we are, the work you do, and it's just a pleasure to have you part of our team."

Right after that, the trophy was presented to him by his three children, who flew in for the occasion.

"It caught me off guard,” Nill said. “I was like, 'What are [the children] doing here?' They did a good job of hiding it."

Nill, 67, formally was announced as the winner on Friday during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. He became the first three-time recipient of the award and won it for a third straight season. Nill finished third in the voting in 2015-16 and 2019-20.

"You can tell by Jim's face how surprised he was, emotional," Janko said. "He's excited he won it for three years in a row, [but] he's more excited that he gets to see his wife and three children in that environment and share with them. I think that was really cool."

Jim Nill wins Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

The Stars (50-26-6) finished second in the Central Division this season, Nill’s 12th with Dallas. They advanced to a third straight Western Conference Final despite being without forward Tyler Seguin (hip) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (knee) for a large part of the season because of injury.

"This might have my name on it, but it's got every one of your names on it," Nill told his staff of the award. "To be able to share this with you guys, it's special. I'm humbled by it. There's so many great people in our business that are deserving of this also and to have the staff here, to have my family here, that is super special."

Prior to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, the Stars acquired forwards Mikko Rantanen and Mikael Granlund, and defenseman Cody Ceci. Rantanen signed an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value) with the Stars that begins next season and led the team with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Granlund had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in the playoffs, and Ceci ranked fourth on the Stars in average ice time per game during the postseason (21:31), with both also playing all 18 games.

"The look on his face was shocked,” Bekki said of Jim winning the award, “but then to see your kids, that's when the tears showed up."

Kevin Cheveldayoff of the Winnipeg Jets and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers were the other finalists for the award.

Related Content

Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Winners

Benn signs 1-year, $1 million contract to remain with Stars

Marchment traded to Kraken by Stars for 2 draft picks

Duchene signs 4-year, $18 million contract to remain with Stars

Latest News

Top NHL free agent defensemen: Ekblad, Provorov likely available

2025 NHL Draft 1st-round tracker, analysis 

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Dobson traded to Canadiens by Islanders, signs 8-year contract

EDGE stats: Dobson’s outlook after trade to Canadiens

Meredith Gaudreau makes Blue Jackets selection at 2025 NHL Draft

Adam Sandler announces Bruins 2025 Draft pick as ‘Happy Gilmore’

Schaefer selected No. 1 by Islanders at 2025 NHL Draft

Schaefer keeps late mother close to heart at 2025 NHL Draft

Bennett signs 8-year, $64 million contract to stay with Panthers

Blackhawks unveil Centennial jersey for 2025-26 season

Quinn signs 2-year, $6.75 million contract with Sabres

Schaefer 'is the best player right now' in NHL Draft, Subban says

NHL Draft Top Prospect Youth Hockey Clinic proves big hit

Coyle, Wood traded to Blue Jackets by Avalanche

NHL, NHLPA agree on 4-year extension to CBA

Frederic signs 8-year, $30.8 million contract with Oilers

Tavares signs 4-year, $17.52 million contract to remain with Maple Leafs