Nill of Stars surprised with General Manager of the Year Award at team dinner

Jim Nill thought he was having a normal dinner with the Dallas Stars scouts and management team recently and ended up being surprised with the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

Stars assistant GM Mark Janko and Nill's wife, Bekki, were in on the secret.

"Today, picking the kids up at the airport, I turned off my location so he wouldn't know," Bekki said. "I've had to do a lot of behind-the-scenes sneaking around."

Before the meal, Nill got up and made a speech while the trophy was on its way to be presented to him.

"As we're getting close to this (NHL) Draft, I just wanted to thank you guys again," Nill said as part of the speech. "You're the reason why we are who we are, the work you do, and it's just a pleasure to have you part of our team."

Right after that, the trophy was presented to him by his three children, who flew in for the occasion.

"It caught me off guard,” Nill said. “I was like, 'What are [the children] doing here?' They did a good job of hiding it."

Nill, 67, formally was announced as the winner on Friday during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. He became the first three-time recipient of the award and won it for a third straight season. Nill finished third in the voting in 2015-16 and 2019-20.

"You can tell by Jim's face how surprised he was, emotional," Janko said. "He's excited he won it for three years in a row, [but] he's more excited that he gets to see his wife and three children in that environment and share with them. I think that was really cool."