Heiskanen provides immediate boost in return for Stars in Game 4

DALLAS -- Miro Heiskanen returned from a knee injury with an assist in a 3-1 win for the Dallas Stars against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

The Stars’ No. 1 defenseman hadn’t played since Jan. 28 after what coach Pete DeBoer called “a serious knee surgery.”

“It’s hard, for sure,” Heiskanen said. “You never want to miss any time and want to be playing. That stuff happens in this sport, and it’s something you have to deal with. You just have to try to stay positive, and the guys did a great job to beat [the Colorado Avalanche in the first round]. Now I had a chance to come back and be playing again.

“Of course, it’s frustrating to be out and watching the games. But it’s great to be back now.”

Heiskanen played 14:52 on Tuesday after averaging 25:10 in 50 regular-season games, fifth in the NHL. He played on the second power play, with defenseman Thomas Harley continuing to quarterback the top unit as he did in Heiskanen’s absence.

“Play short shifts and make simple plays at the beginning,” Heiskanen said. “I’m just trying to be smart and handle the pressure well. It’s a long time between the last game. It’s fun to be back, and the guys helped out there.”