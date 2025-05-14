Heiskanen provides immediate boost in return for Stars in Game 4

Defenseman has key assist in 1st game since sustaining knee injury on Jan. 28

Heiskanen

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DALLAS -- Miro Heiskanen returned from a knee injury with an assist in a 3-1 win for the Dallas Stars against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

The Stars’ No. 1 defenseman hadn’t played since Jan. 28 after what coach Pete DeBoer called “a serious knee surgery.”

“It’s hard, for sure,” Heiskanen said. “You never want to miss any time and want to be playing. That stuff happens in this sport, and it’s something you have to deal with. You just have to try to stay positive, and the guys did a great job to beat [the Colorado Avalanche in the first round]. Now I had a chance to come back and be playing again.

“Of course, it’s frustrating to be out and watching the games. But it’s great to be back now.”

Heiskanen played 14:52 on Tuesday after averaging 25:10 in 50 regular-season games, fifth in the NHL. He played on the second power play, with defenseman Thomas Harley continuing to quarterback the top unit as he did in Heiskanen’s absence.

“Play short shifts and make simple plays at the beginning,” Heiskanen said. “I’m just trying to be smart and handle the pressure well. It’s a long time between the last game. It’s fun to be back, and the guys helped out there.”

WPG at DAL | Recap | Round 2, Game 4

During a Dallas power play in the third period, Heiskanen was a step behind as Jets forward Kyle Connor broke away, but goalie Jake Oettinger made the save.

Soon afterward, forward Matt Duchene hit a goal post, and the puck bounced out to the high slot. Heiskanen stopped it with his left skate, then whipped a pass to the right circle. Forward Mikael Granlund one-timed the puck into the net, completing a hat trick and giving Dallas a 3-1 lead at 7:23.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him not catch a guy on a breakaway, so you can tell he’s been out a while,” DeBoer said of Heiskanen. “I thought it was a perfect night. He got 15 minutes in and made a huge play for us on the power play. You can see what he has with his composure and patience with the puck. It’s hard not to play him more. We have to fight the urge. Talking to him after he got through the game, he feels good, so mission accomplished.”

Dallas made the Western Conference Final in each of the past two seasons. In those two playoff runs combined, Heiskanen led the Stars with 28:00 of average ice time and their defensemen with 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in 38 games. If he can get back up to speed, he can make Dallas even more dangerous.

“It’s great,” Oettinger said. “He has worked his butt off and is such a big part of this team. The fact that we get to add a guy like that halfway through the postseason run is pretty incredible.”

