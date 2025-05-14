Granlund gets hat trick, Stars push Jets to brink with Game 4 win

It was Granlund's first career hat trick in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was also just the third time in his NHL career he has scored three goals in a game, and the first since Dec. 29, 2017, when he played for the Minnesota Wild.

Dallas leads the best-of-7 series 3-1. Game 5 will be in Winnipeg on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for Dallas, which is the No. 2 seed from the Central Division. Miro Heiskanen, who was playing in his first game since Jan. 28 because of a knee injury, had an assist in 14:52 of ice time.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, which won the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best record in the regular season. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

Granlund gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 8:36 of the first period. He skated through the neutral zone and into the high slot before scoring glove side through Neal Pionk for a power-play goal.

Ehlers tied it 1-1 at 1:02 of the second period. He took a pass along the right boards and scored with a sharp-angled shot that deflected in off Oettinger two seconds after a power play expired.

Granlund responded to put Dallas back in front 2-1 at 17:52. He skated in on a 2-on-1 rush and roofed a shot over Hellebuyck’s glove from the inside edge of the right circle.

Oettinger preserved the one-goal lead by making a save with his left pad on a short-handed breakaway chance by Kyle Connor at 5:19 of the third period.

Granlund then completed the hat trick during the same power play to make it 3-1. He roofed a one-timer glove side on Hellebuyck from the outside edge of the right circle at 7:23.