Hellebuyck, Jets still searching for road win in Stanley Cup Playoffs

DALLAS -- The chants echoed throughout American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

“OTT-ER’S BET-TER! OTT-ER’S BET-TER!”

Connor Hellebuyck lost the goaltending battle to Jake Oettinger, his backup for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, and the Winnipeg Jets lost to the Dallas Stars 3-1 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round.

The Presidents’ Trophy winners trail the best-of-7 series 3-1 and face elimination in Game 5 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

“I’m doing my best, and you know, sometimes it’s a heartbreak,” Hellebuyck said. “But all it takes is one little change, one little bounce, and things can start going our way.”

It’s hard to believe.

The Jets led the NHL with 26 road wins in the regular season, a big reason they had the League’s best record. But they’re 0-5 on the road in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and have lost nine straight away from home in the playoffs dating to 2023.

Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender for the second time last season. He was so good this season that he was not only a finalist for the Vezina, but also for the Hart Trophy, which goes to the League’s most valuable player. But he’s 0-5 with a 5.84 goals-against average and .793 save percentage on the road in the playoffs.

Winnipeg outplayed Dallas on Tuesday, but Oettinger outplayed Hellebuyck. From a U.S. perspective, you wonder what this means for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. From a Winnipeg perspective, it’s an issue with the offense as much as, or more than, the goaltending.

The Jets had 72 shot attempts to the Stars’ 45, and they had a 32-24 advantage in shots on goal. Oettinger made 31 saves, some big ones right before Dallas goals. Hellebuyck made 21.

“I thought we played a good hockey game,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said. “We had 70 shot attempts and scored one goal. If we can’t find more than one goal, we’re not going to win hockey games, especially against this hockey team.

“I liked a lot of what we did 5-on-5. I liked a lot of the opportunities that we created. I loved our first period. We got off to a great start, had them hemmed in, had some great looks. Oettinger made some big stops.”