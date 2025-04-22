Wild at Golden Knights, Western Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

Hartman could play larger role for Minnesota; Vegas aims to raise physicality

Hertl VGK Spurgeron MIN game 2 preview

© Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

LAS VEGAS -- Don’t expect major changes from either team in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (11 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS).

Game 1 was a tight affair throughout; the Golden Knights emerged victorious 4-2 with the final margin supplied by a buzzer-beating, empty-net goal by forward Brett Howden on the way to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Each team came out healthy from Game 1 healthy, liked much of the way it performed and believed it was played to their strengths.

So tinkering around the edges will be the game plan Tuesday.

“One of the things I enjoy about coaching at this time of year is the chess matches, so to speak, right after a game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday. “What do we see going in that's changed?

“I enjoy days like today where we look at the game from yesterday and see things that maybe you didn't see in real time, and say, ‘This is a couple things we need to do’ without overloading your group.”

One thing Cassidy will try to address is how the Golden Knights handle the Wild’s top line, which accounted for Minnesota's two goals, each by forward Matt Boldy, and was dangerous on several shifts. Boldy had two shots and nine shot attempts.

Cassidy said after Game 1 that he will look at his defense pairs, in makeup and deployment, and possibly make some adjustments.

It’s the same for the Wild.

“I think last night we were able to play a connected five-man unit game," Minnesota coach John Hynes said, "and I think because we played quick, our puck movement was quick and we had good support on the puck and we were able to arrive on time because of the connectedness we played with, whether it was coming out of our own end, the neutral-zone forecheck, the forecheck. I think it allowed us to have some pressure because we were connected as a group.

Look for the Wild to find a way to get more shots through. They had 70 shot attempts but only got 20 through. The Golden Knights blocked 25 shots.

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 series own an all-time series record of 353-56 (.863), including a 266-34 (.887) mark when starting at home.

Here is a breakdown of Game 2.

Wild: Expect forward Ryan Hartman see an increased role, promoted to the third line in a flip with Marco Rossi. Hartman was a presence everywhere in Game 1 and finished with an assist, a plus-2 rating, three shots on goal, nine shot attempts and a blocked shot in 14:38 of ice time. What Hynes really liked was Hartman’s discipline; he was targeted physically by the Golden Knights throughout and did not lose focus or discipline. “He played the game, played harder and that’s what we need from Ryan,” Hynes said. “That was a guy that was locked in.”

Golden Knights: Cassidy said he believes his team has to outcompete the Wild to have success. He liked what he saw Sunday, but wants more in Game 2. Vegas was physical with 29 hits, but Minnesota had 54. “Competitiveness, winning your races and battles, is always at the top of the list for me," he said. "It won't be any different.”

Number to know: 48, the career playoff assists total of Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore. His assist on forward Pavel Dorofeyev’s goal in Game 1 tied him with Reilly Smith for the most in Golden Knights history.

What to look for: The fight for face-offs. The Wild won 39 of 65 draws (60 percent), which allowed them to dictate the pace at crucial times. Joel Eriksson Ek was dominant, taking 31 face-offs and winning 21. No other Wild player took more than 15. “When you can start more with the puck, that certainly helps,” Hynes said. “The face-off circle is probably going to be a battle throughout the series. It’s a little thing in the game but it’s a big thing because you can start with pucks more.”

What they are saying

“He was competitive and I thought that when he was called upon to defend in hard areas, he worked at that, which I thought was good. So I think like everybody, it’s more getting comfortable and seeing what he can do. I thought for a first game, were there some mistakes? Every player on the ice made mistakes and it gets a little magnified because of his position, but I think overall he played a solid game.” -- Hynes on the NHL debut of 19-year-old defenseman Zeev Buium, who played 13:27 and had one shot.

“It is such a great atmosphere. I just feel, especially with our group, the intensity picks up, and our focus narrows in. I think we’ve got a lot of guys who love this time of the year." -- Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Marco Rossi -- Justin Brazeau

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Declan Chisholm, Vincent Hinostroza, Devon Shore, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: None

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Pearson, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt

Injured: None

Status report

The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 victory in Game 1 on Sunday.

NHL.com independent correspondent Paul Delos Santos contributed to this report

Related Content

Hertl looks like old self for Golden Knights in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Hertl elevates the opener

Boldy reaching new heights for Wild entering Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Boldy responds with a wrister

Golden Knights edge Wild in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

MIN at VGK | Recap | Gm 1

Dorofeyev tallies first career playoff goal

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Latest News

Avalanche expecting energy boost returning home for Game 3 against Stars

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Kane could make season debut for Oilers in Game 2 against Kings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers at Lightning, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 1 preview

Beauvillier continues to shine at playoff time for Capitals

Lamoriello will not return as Islanders president, general manager

Senators at Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tkachuk game-time decision for Panthers in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round against Lightning

Devils at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on April 28 announced

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Ovechkin OT goal in Game 1 for Capitals stirs memories of Beliveau

Arniel proving 'he was the right guy' to lead Jets as coach

Botterill named Kraken general manager, Francis promoted to president

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs