Hertl looks like old self for Golden Knights in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights expected Tomas Hertl to be a game-breaker in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they acquired him last season.

They just had to wait a bit longer than they expected.

The veteran forward was among the most dominant players on the ice during a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Hertl scored the opening goal in the first period and assisted on a power-play goal by Pavel Dorofeyev in the second. He played big, he played direct, he played smart and he played all 200 feet on the ice.

“I always like the playoffs,” Hertl said. “I always say last year was a little different for me coming to a new team and not fully healthy. You know I’m long-time excited for this moment and I try to play my game. I think it is a playoff style.”

This was the game Vegas expected last season when it acquired Hertl in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 8, 2024. He was injured at the time, having had surgery on his knee, but was expected to make it back and be a factor in the playoffs.

He was able to return, but he wasn’t right. Six regular-season games with the Golden Knights wasn’t enough to develop chemistry with his teammates or confidence in his knee.

Vegas was bounced in the first round in a seven-game loss to the Dallas Stars. Hertl scored once and was minus-6, a shell of the player he’s been historically.

It’s different now.

Healthy, he’s a player who gives defensemen nightmares in the attacking zone, a raging bull that can’t be controlled and only occasionally contained.

Ask Wild defenseman Brock Faber, who was victimized on the game’s opening goal with 4:38 left in the first, his stick lifted as he tried to clear the puck. Hertl gained control, turned and fired a shot that whizzed past the ear of goalie Filip Gustavsson and just under the crossbar.

It was not a big opening but Hertl picked it clean, a testament to his skill and confidence.

“I’m happy with that shot because you don’t hit it often like that,” he said, breaking into a big smile at the podium. “It’s one those shots where if you shoot it five times it won’t go in, but this time it ended up in the net.”