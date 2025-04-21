Boldy reaching new heights for Wild entering Game 2 of Western 1st Round

LAS VEGAS -- Matt Boldy wasn’t rattled in the aftermath of the Minnesota Wild’s 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round Series at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Instead, he was calm and collected, the 24-year-old serving as a soothing voice after the loss, in which he scored both goals for his team.

“You’ve got to win four games, it doesn’t matter when or how,” he said after the game, which was the fourth time straight time the Wild had lost to the Golden Knights this season. “Just stay positive, keep going, take the good and work on the bad, I guess, and go from there.”

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here Monday (11 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS). Teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-7 series own an all-time series record of 525-247 (.680).

There has been a lot of good in Boldy’s game lately.

A first-round pick (No. 12) by the Wild in the 2019 NHL Draft, Boldy is in his fourth NHL season and is coming off a career-high 73 points (27 goals, 46 assists). He is one of eight players in the history of the Wild to record more than 70 points in a season. He had 10 game-winning goals, which was tied for third in the NHL.

But, it’s more about just stats on the page. It is about the play on the ice.

Boldy is a different player today than he was at the start of the season, and it showed in Game 1. He had played in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games in his first three seasons but had managed one goal and was a minus-6.

Sunday against a big and physical team with an unquestioned playoff pedigree, Boldy was one of the most noticeable on the ice for either team. He had the two goals, one a simple redirection of a highlight reel pass from Kirill Kaprizov and the other with a tenaciousness on the puck and his battle level on around the net.

On the first goal, Kaprizov threaded the puck cross-ice to hit Boldy in stride and the result was a relatively simple tap-in. Boldy was left stunned in the aftermath.

“I didn’t even see it until it hit my stick, so if that says anything about how special the pass was, it was obviously pretty special,” Boldy said.