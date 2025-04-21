Golden Knights edge Wild in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Tuesday (11 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS)

Brett Howden scored twice in the third period, and Pavel Dorofeyev also had a goal for the Golden Knights, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Adin Hill made 19 saves.

Matt Boldy scored twice, Kirill Kaprizov had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for the Wild, who are the first wild card from the West.

Hertl gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 15:22 of the first period. He roofed a shot over Gustavsson’s right shoulder from the bottom of the left circle after lifting the stick and stealing the puck from Wild defenseman Brock Faber.

Boldy tied the game 1-1 at 17:42, scoring five-hole from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Kaprizov.

Dorofeyev put the Golden Knights back in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 13:33 of the second period. Shea Theodore faked a slap shot at the point before passing over to Dorofeyev, who scored into an open net with a one-timer from the right face-off dot.

Howden extended the lead to 3-1 at 2:28 of the third period with a wrist shot from left circle on the rush.

Boldy scored his second of the game on a wraparound to cut it to 3-2 at 11:46, but Howden scored a power-play goal into an empty net with one second left for the 4-2 final.