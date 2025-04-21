Golden Knights edge Wild in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Hertl has goal, assist for Vegas; Boldy scores twice for Minnesota

Wild at Golden Knights | Recap | Round 1, Game 1

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Tuesday (11 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS)

Brett Howden scored twice in the third period, and Pavel Dorofeyev also had a goal for the Golden Knights, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Adin Hill made 19 saves.

Matt Boldy scored twice, Kirill Kaprizov had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for the Wild, who are the first wild card from the West.

Hertl gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 15:22 of the first period. He roofed a shot over Gustavsson’s right shoulder from the bottom of the left circle after lifting the stick and stealing the puck from Wild defenseman Brock Faber.

Boldy tied the game 1-1 at 17:42, scoring five-hole from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Kaprizov.

Dorofeyev put the Golden Knights back in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 13:33 of the second period. Shea Theodore faked a slap shot at the point before passing over to Dorofeyev, who scored into an open net with a one-timer from the right face-off dot.

Howden extended the lead to 3-1 at 2:28 of the third period with a wrist shot from left circle on the rush.

Boldy scored his second of the game on a wraparound to cut it to 3-2 at 11:46, but Howden scored a power-play goal into an empty net with one second left for the 4-2 final.

Related Content

NHL Tonight: Vegas takes Game 1

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Latest News

Forward core powers Maple Leafs in Game 1 win against Senators

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Color of Hockey: Roque big hit with kids from Hockey in New Jersey program

Marner has 3 points, Maple Leafs ease past Senators in Game 1

Oilers ready for ‘new challenge’ entering Game 1 against Kings: McDavid

Stankoven shines with 2 goals in Hurricanes playoff debut 

Jeff Skinner ready for 1st Stanley Cup Playoff run with Oilers

Stankoven, Hurricanes top Devils in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round

Mini Seth Jarvis back behind Hurricanes complete with mustache, Harvard shirt

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Vilardi practices in noncontact jersey for Jets

Blues at Jets, Western Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

Easter Bunny hops over to Lenovo Center to sound Hurricanes siren

Wild at Golden Knights, Western Conference 1st Round Game 1 preview

Blues prepare for Game 2 against Jets after ‘valuable experience’

Capitals bond with family skate ahead of Game 1 against Canadiens

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CFL's Argonauts tape hockey sticks poorly, wish Maple Leafs luck in playoffs

Canadiens fired up to be in Stanley Cup Playoffs, ready for tough test against Capitals