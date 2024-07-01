Michkov signs 3-year contract, eligible to join Flyers this season

Forward’s KHL deal terminated, was No. 7 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

Matvei Michkov

© John Russell/NHLI

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Matvei Michkov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

The forward, selected with the No. 7 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, will be able to play for the Flyers this season after his contract with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League was terminated.

"I’m extremely happy to officially become a part of the Flyers family," Michkov said. "Being in the NHL has been a dream for me since childhood. I would like to say a huge thank you to the Flyers management for their trust. I will do everything possible to meet their expectations.

“I can't wait to join my teammates and start preparing for the new season together, and I would especially like to greet our fans. We have the same dream to win the Stanley Cup and I promise that will do my best to help this team and make that possible."

Michkov had three seasons on his KHL contract when the Flyers selected him, and general manager Daniel Brière consistently said Philadelphia would be comfortable waiting until the end of that deal for the 19-year-old to come to the NHL for the 2026-27 season.

NHL Tonight on Matvei Michkov's ELC

"We're excited to have Matvei under contract and we look forward to him joining our team at training camp in September," Briere said. "We've kept a close eye on his development since the draft and to be able to add a player like Matvei, who brings a high-level of talent, skill and game-breaking abilities, he will be a key piece to our future."

Michkov, playing on loan to Sochi for the second straight season, had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 48 games this season, the most among any under-20 player in the KHL.

It will be Michkov’s first time playing in North America since the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, when he was named the tournament's most valuable player and best forward after leading all players in goals (12) and points (16).

Michkov should energize a rebuilding effort that saw the Flyers (38-33-11) in the running for the Stanley Cup Playoffs until a 2-7-2 finish left them four points behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. It was the fourth straight season Philadelphia missed the playoffs.

The Flyers were 27th in the NHL at 2.82 goals per game and their power play was last at 12.2 percent. Michkov could provide a boost in each of those areas.

“He's going to be given every chance to make the team, but at the same time, he's going to have to earn his ice time," Briere said. "Just on the power play alone, we hope that he can help us there. As far as the rest of his game, he's going to be in control of that and how much he's committed to playing to 200 feet for (coach John Tortorella).

“To be honest, we don't have really anyone like him in the organization, as far as a player, as far as his skill level. He's got a lot to learn and he's not going to be put above anybody else. But he's an exciting player, and he's a very talented player.”

