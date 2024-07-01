Michkov signs 3-year contract, eligible to join Flyers this season

"We're excited to have Matvei under contract and we look forward to him joining our team at training camp in September," Briere said. "We've kept a close eye on his development since the draft and to be able to add a player like Matvei, who brings a high-level of talent, skill and game-breaking abilities, he will be a key piece to our future."

Michkov, playing on loan to Sochi for the second straight season, had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 48 games this season, the most among any under-20 player in the KHL.

It will be Michkov’s first time playing in North America since the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, when he was named the tournament's most valuable player and best forward after leading all players in goals (12) and points (16).

Michkov should energize a rebuilding effort that saw the Flyers (38-33-11) in the running for the Stanley Cup Playoffs until a 2-7-2 finish left them four points behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. It was the fourth straight season Philadelphia missed the playoffs.

The Flyers were 27th in the NHL at 2.82 goals per game and their power play was last at 12.2 percent. Michkov could provide a boost in each of those areas.

“He's going to be given every chance to make the team, but at the same time, he's going to have to earn his ice time," Briere said. "Just on the power play alone, we hope that he can help us there. As far as the rest of his game, he's going to be in control of that and how much he's committed to playing to 200 feet for (coach John Tortorella).

“To be honest, we don't have really anyone like him in the organization, as far as a player, as far as his skill level. He's got a lot to learn and he's not going to be put above anybody else. But he's an exciting player, and he's a very talented player.”