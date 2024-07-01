Michkov signs 3-year contract, eligible to join Flyers this season

Matvei Michkov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.
The forward, selected with the No. 7 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, will be able to play for the Flyers this season after his contract with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League was terminated.
"I’m extremely happy to officially become a part of the Flyers family," Michkov said. "Being in the NHL has been a dream for me since childhood. I would like to say a huge thank you to the Flyers management for their trust. I will do everything possible to meet their expectations.
“I can't wait to join my teammates and start preparing for the new season together, and I would especially like to greet our fans. We have the same dream to win the Stanley Cup and I promise that will do my best to help this team and make that possible."
Michkov had three seasons on his KHL contract when the Flyers selected him, and general manager Daniel Brière consistently said Philadelphia would be comfortable waiting until the end of that deal for the 19-year-old to come to the NHL for the 2026-27 season.