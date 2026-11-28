ISLANDERS (12-8-5) at FLYERS (10-12-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, NBCSP

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund

Anthony Duclair -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Calum Ritchie

Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Matias Maccelli

Adam Pelech – Matthew Schaefer

Logan Stanley -- Tony DeAngelo

Ben Hutton -- Matt Kessel

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee, Scott Mayfield

Injured: Ryan Pulock (shoulder), Kyle Palmieri (right ACL, right meniscus), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Trevor Zegras -- Denver Barkey -- Cole Knuble

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Porter Martone

Michael Bunting -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Oliver Bonk

Joseph Woll

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Simon Benoit, David Jiricek

Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Owen Tippett (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate after each played Friday. Sorokin is expected to start for New York after Varlamov made 34 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets; Woll is expected for Philadelphia after Vladar made 18 saves in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks. … Michkov will play after he was held out of the lineup Friday due to an internal team matter.