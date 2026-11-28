ISLANDERS (12-8-5) at FLYERS (10-12-6)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, NBCSP
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund
Anthony Duclair -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Calum Ritchie
Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Matias Maccelli
Adam Pelech – Matthew Schaefer
Logan Stanley -- Tony DeAngelo
Ben Hutton -- Matt Kessel
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee, Scott Mayfield
Injured: Ryan Pulock (shoulder), Kyle Palmieri (right ACL, right meniscus), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Trevor Zegras -- Denver Barkey -- Cole Knuble
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Porter Martone
Michael Bunting -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Oliver Bonk
Joseph Woll
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Simon Benoit, David Jiricek
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Owen Tippett (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate after each played Friday. Sorokin is expected to start for New York after Varlamov made 34 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets; Woll is expected for Philadelphia after Vladar made 18 saves in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks. … Michkov will play after he was held out of the lineup Friday due to an internal team matter.