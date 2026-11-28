You look familiar

Connor Hellebuyck will be in net against his former team for the first time when he starts in goal for the New Jersey Devils against the Winnipeg Jets at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN1). Hellebuyck, who as Jets' fans surely recall was the backup to Jake Allen when the Devils (18-8-0) played in Winnipeg on Nov. 10, didn't dress in New Jersey's 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Friday, setting up his start against the Jets (14-9-4). Prior to the Devils flying to Winnipeg to play on Nov. 10, general manager Sunny Mehta issued a statement saying it was an "organizational decision" to not play Hellebuyck against the Jets even though the goalie was "adamant that he felt a duty to play." Mehta said the Devils thought playing him "would potentially give us a reduction in our expected win probability." Winnipeg won the game anyway 4-2, with former New Jersey forward Dawson Mercer scoring twice; the Devils sent Mercer to Winnipeg as part of the package to get Hellebuyck on Oct. 23. Mercer played six seasons with the New Jersey, so Saturday also marks his first chance to play against his former team. The Jets have won three in a row and have points in five straight games (4-0-1). The Devils are seeking their fourth straight victory.