There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including five nationally televised in Canada as part of Sportsnet's “Saturday Night Hockey” and one nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Gauthier can tie or set goals record for calendar month with Ducks
Hellebuyck set to face Jets for first time with Devils; initial meeting between McKenna, Crosby
© Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images
Gauthier's last chance at history
Cutter Gauthier will have one more opportunity to tie or establish the NHL record for most goals in a calendar month when the Anaheim Ducks play the second half of a home-and-home set against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena (9 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, ABTV). Gauthier didn't score Friday, when the Kings defeated the Ducks 5-3 at Honda Center. The 22-year-old forward has 19 goals in 14 games in November. The record for most goals in a month is 20, shared by former Anaheim forward Teemu Selanne and Joe Malone. Selanne scored 20 goals in 14 games in March 1993, and Malone scored 20 in nine games in February 1921. Gauthier, second in the NHL with 23 goals this season, scored 17 in the first nine games this month, with two in the past five. He has eight power play goals in November, two from joining Panthers forward Sam Reinhart as the only players in the past 30 years to score 10 in a calendar month. Reinhart scored 10 power-play goals in January 2024. Anaheim (12-14-1) has lost five of six (1-5-0); Los Angeles (9-12-2) has won four of five following a four-game losing streak.
You look familiar
Connor Hellebuyck will be in net against his former team for the first time when he starts in goal for the New Jersey Devils against the Winnipeg Jets at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN1). Hellebuyck, who as Jets' fans surely recall was the backup to Jake Allen when the Devils (18-8-0) played in Winnipeg on Nov. 10, didn't dress in New Jersey's 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Friday, setting up his start against the Jets (14-9-4). Prior to the Devils flying to Winnipeg to play on Nov. 10, general manager Sunny Mehta issued a statement saying it was an "organizational decision" to not play Hellebuyck against the Jets even though the goalie was "adamant that he felt a duty to play." Mehta said the Devils thought playing him "would potentially give us a reduction in our expected win probability." Winnipeg won the game anyway 4-2, with former New Jersey forward Dawson Mercer scoring twice; the Devils sent Mercer to Winnipeg as part of the package to get Hellebuyck on Oct. 23. Mercer played six seasons with the New Jersey, so Saturday also marks his first chance to play against his former team. The Jets have won three in a row and have points in five straight games (4-0-1). The Devils are seeking their fourth straight victory.
McKenna vs. Crosby
Gavin McKenna and Sidney Crosby, No. 1 picks 21 years apart, will face each other for the first time when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP, SNO). McKenna, who went No. 1 to Toronto in the 2026 NHL Draft, was not yet born when Crosby started his NHL career after being the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. Crosby was in his third NHL season and had 268 points (91 goals, 177 assists) in 194 games when McKenna was born on Dec. 20, 2007. In fact, he had three points on a goal and two assists in a 5-4 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on the day McKenna was born. This will mark the seventh occasion in which No. 1 picks 21 years apart will play against each other in the regular season. Alex Ovechkin (2004) and Matthew Schaefer (2025) did it last season. McKenna will be the 39th fellow No. 1 pick that Crosby has skated against, the most ever by a No. 1 pick. McKenna and the Maple Leafs (10-14-3) come in with wins in their past two games, including 3-1 at the Bruins on Friday, after losing nine in a row (0-8-1). The Penguins (8-15-2) ended a five-game losing streak with a 6-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.
Florida, man
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers will renew one of the NHL's best rivalries when they face off at Amerant Bank Arena (6 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS) in the first of four meetings this season between them. Sparks typically fly when the Atlantic Division clubs meet, and that was before Brady Tkachuk joined brother Matthew in Florida this season. In fact, this is the first time the Panthers and Lightning skate against each other since Tampa Bay won 6-1 at home on Feb. 5, the last game before the Olympic break for each. That night there were 33 penalties totaling 167 penalty minutes, including eight roughing minors, five fighting majors, seven misconduct penalties and four game misconducts, one to Panthers coach Paul Maurice for abuse of officials. Florida (15-8-3) has won three in a row, including 3-2 at the Washington Capitals on Friday, and is 6-1-1 in its past eight. Tampa Bay (15-8-2) has lost three straight, including 6-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Friday.
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Clash of division leaders
The Carolina Hurricanes and Senators, two of the hottest teams in the NHL and the division leaders in the Eastern Conference, will square off at Lenovo Center (7 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, SNE, TVAS). The Hurricanes (19-3-3), first in the Metropolitan Division, have won three games in a row, including 3-1 against the Lightning on Wednesday, and have points in eight straight (7-0-1). The reigning Stanley Cup champs are 19-2-2 since opening the season with back-to-back losses and hold a five-point lead on the Devils in the Metro. Atlantic-leading Ottawa (17-7-3) is coming off a 6-2 win at Tampa Bay on Friday. The Senators are 8-1-2 in their past 11 games and have a four-point lead on the Panthers in the division. Of note for Carolina: It can set a Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers record for fewest games played to get to 20 wins (26).
The schedule
Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TVAS, TSN2)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS)
Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; DSN, SCRIPPS)
Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN1)
Calgary Flames at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, SNW)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP, SNO)
Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, SNE, TVAS)
Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MNMT2)
New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, NBCSP)
Utah Mammoth at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Prime Video, Utah16)
San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT)
Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, ABTV)
Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, SN, TVAS)