Coach Rick Tocchet admittedly didn't know much about Dillabaugh when he was hired as coach May 14, 2025, but has come to appreciate what he brings to the table, much like the six coaches before him have.

"I just love his demeanor," Tocchet said. "Obviously, a very smart guy. Since I've been here he's had the goalies ready. Sometimes they have a tough night, but not very many since I've been here. He's just got them ready to go mentally. Even if they have a tough start, he gets them ready for the next (play)."

It's a relatively new three-man partnership in the Flyers' goalie room this season. Vladar is in his second season after signing a two-year contract July 1, 2025, and Woll was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 16.

And Dillabaugh had a hand in both acquisitions.

"I study goalies. That's what I do," he said. "You want to utilize the resources of people in unique positions, and ours is a unique position. It's been fun to be a part of that process."

What he saw in Vladar was a highly competitive goalie who just needed a chance to prove he could be a No. 1. Last season, he was the Flyers' most valuable player, setting NHL career-bests in games (52), starts (51) and wins (29). He tied Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche for the NHL lead with a .927 5-on-5 save percentage, was third in the NHL with a 2.42 goals-against average (minimum 30 games) and finished sixth in voting for the Vezina Trophy, the first time he's received votes for the award given to the best at his position. He signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) on July 1.

Vladar has an .898 5-on-5 save percentage in 12 games this season, but he's faced 25.9 shots per game at 5-on-5, up from 24.5 last season.

"Just a terrific human being, a competitive individual, a very intelligent goaltender," Dillabaugh said. "A guy that just wants to win. He has so many ingredients to him that has made him successful during his time with us. And again, right from the first conversation we've had, we've had a good relationship."