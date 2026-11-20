The Philadelphia Flyers have employed seven coaches, three general managers, 146 skaters and 18 goalies since 2015-16.
Through all that change, building and rebuilding, one of the few constants has been goaltending coach Kim Dillabaugh.
Guidance of goaltending coach has elevated Vladar-Woll tandem; 'We're pretty fortunate,' GM says
© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images / Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images
The Philadelphia Flyers have employed seven coaches, three general managers, 146 skaters and 18 goalies since 2015-16.
Through all that change, building and rebuilding, one of the few constants has been goaltending coach Kim Dillabaugh.
And as the Flyers have struggled through the first quarter of the season, going 8-11-6 ahead of playing the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, NBCSP, NHLN), Dillabaugh has helped the goalie tandem of Dan Vladar and Joseph Woll give the team a chance of winning almost every game.
The Flyers have an .880 team save percentage that's 22nd in the NHL despite allowing 27.7 shots on goal per game, the 14th most in the League, and ranking 30th in defensive zone time percentage (43.4 percent), per NHL EDGE stats.
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"To have the tandem that we have this year, yeah, we're pretty fortunate," general manager Daniel Briere said. "It's really good to see, and you go into every game knowing you have a chance to win. That's a good feeling, even though it probably hasn't translated into as many wins as you would think when you have that that kind of goaltending, but I think it's still at an advantage. We're a quarter of the way in. There's lots of hockey left. Knowing that backbone there is solidified, it's a good feeling."
Helping establish that backbone has been Dillabaugh, in his 12th season.
"We've definitely got really good performances from both guys on most nights, and I think that's ultimately what every team would covet," he said. "You want somebody that's going to be in there and give you an opportunity to go out and win a hockey game. I think both Dan and Joe have done a terrific job to date of that. Now, is there room to improve? Absolutely. Until we're stopping every puck, there's room to improve, but up until this point, both have done a really good job of providing us with really quality starts to this point of the season."
© Philadelphia Flyers
And they have done it under some trying circumstances. The Flyers have averaged 2.52 goals per game, the fourth fewest in the NHL, giving Vladar and Woll little margin for error, but Dillabaugh said both goalies have managed to stay positive as he's stressed focusing on the things they can control.
"It comes down to having a clear understanding of the things we can and can't control," he said. "We can't control certain things, and we have to make sure our energy, and focus, doesn't drift into those areas. You have to enjoy the process, and you have to trust your process. And I think when that happens, you're going to go out, you're going to be consistent in what you do, and the other things outside of your control will take care of themselves.
"We can't stop the puck harder. There's certain things that we just can't do. And sometimes as a goaltender, the harder you try to do certain things, things start to go in the wrong direction. ... Just be in the right space when you do come through those doors to be there and to put the right amount of time and focus and energy into what you need to do."
Coach Rick Tocchet admittedly didn't know much about Dillabaugh when he was hired as coach May 14, 2025, but has come to appreciate what he brings to the table, much like the six coaches before him have.
"I just love his demeanor," Tocchet said. "Obviously, a very smart guy. Since I've been here he's had the goalies ready. Sometimes they have a tough night, but not very many since I've been here. He's just got them ready to go mentally. Even if they have a tough start, he gets them ready for the next (play)."
It's a relatively new three-man partnership in the Flyers' goalie room this season. Vladar is in his second season after signing a two-year contract July 1, 2025, and Woll was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 16.
And Dillabaugh had a hand in both acquisitions.
"I study goalies. That's what I do," he said. "You want to utilize the resources of people in unique positions, and ours is a unique position. It's been fun to be a part of that process."
What he saw in Vladar was a highly competitive goalie who just needed a chance to prove he could be a No. 1. Last season, he was the Flyers' most valuable player, setting NHL career-bests in games (52), starts (51) and wins (29). He tied Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche for the NHL lead with a .927 5-on-5 save percentage, was third in the NHL with a 2.42 goals-against average (minimum 30 games) and finished sixth in voting for the Vezina Trophy, the first time he's received votes for the award given to the best at his position. He signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) on July 1.
Vladar has an .898 5-on-5 save percentage in 12 games this season, but he's faced 25.9 shots per game at 5-on-5, up from 24.5 last season.
"Just a terrific human being, a competitive individual, a very intelligent goaltender," Dillabaugh said. "A guy that just wants to win. He has so many ingredients to him that has made him successful during his time with us. And again, right from the first conversation we've had, we've had a good relationship."
© Philadelphia Flyers
Dillabaugh has solidified that relationship by spending parts of the past two offseasons visiting Vladar in his native Prague and working alongside Vladar's long-time personal goalie coach, Radek Jiratko.
"'Dilly' has been awesome since Day 1," Vladar said. "I call him 'Wise Guy,' he's always one step ahead of everybody, he always knows what's coming. ... Very grateful that I've had the opportunity to be here with him."
Dillabaugh made a similar trip to St. Louis to spend time with Woll after he joined the Flyers.
"To me there's no secret why he's been here this long," Woll said. "He's very knowledgeable at coaching the position of goaltending, but first and foremost he seems like a really genuine person and puts the human part of it before the athletes. ... I think that was really special to see him take that extra step. It's the coaches' time off too, and he made that trip out there to get to know me, get to know my environment before I got here. I think that says more than the words I could say."
That personal touch has helped Woll on the ice as well. He has an .892 save percentage in 13 games, but his .897 high-danger save percentage is the best in the NHL since puck and player tracking began in 2022-23.
Dillabaugh also was part of the decision to trade for Woll, who had a 3.34 GAA and .899 save percentage in 39 games for the Maple Leafs last season, each the worst of his NHL career.
He said looking back to the scouting reports he filed on Woll from 2015-16, before the Maple Leafs selected him in the third round (No. 62) of the 2016 NHL Draft, he saw a lot of the same qualities.
"He was a guy that from a young age that just did things at an extremely high level," Dillabaugh said. "Very smooth, very polished, very intelligent when it came to how he did things, and just had a really good foundation and set of intangibles for a very young goaltender at the time."
And just like it did when the Flyers pursued Vladar, Dillabaugh's voice carried weight when discussions came up around Woll.
"Obviously, there's a lot of confidence in him," said Briere, the third GM to work with Dillabaugh after Ron Hextall and Chuck Fletcher. "I've liked his work from the get-go. Sometimes from the outside, our fans just see the performance of the goalies, and that's how they make their assessment, which I totally understand because that's the only information they have. But getting to know him and his preparation, and leaving no stone unturned, you got to give him credit for the work that they've done."
Dillabaugh says credit for acquiring two quality goaltenders should go to Briere, the pro scouting staff and of course Vladar and Woll. He just appreciates having a seat at the table.
"It comes with just the responsibility of the role I'm in," he said. "You're always looking for ways to improve, become better, help the organization at any capacity. ... It's always nice when you're given additional opportunities to contribute, and that's something that I've always prided myself in, is trying to help out in all different capacities, and continue to do that you know when I'm asked."