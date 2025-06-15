Lundell has ‘just gotten better each year’ for Panthers 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Anton Lundell has gained a lot of experience in a short amount of time for the Florida Panthers. The 23-year-old center has already played 76 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“Going three times in a row to the Final, I know it's not normal,” Lundell said. “It's not many teams that have done that. At the same time, you try to enjoy it. You try to kind of soak in everything around here.

“But at the end of the day, it's hockey. That's what I love to do, and that's what we're here to do. We just try to execute as good as we can our game on the ice and try to have fun.”

Lundell’s love for the game shows on the ice. He played a key role last season when the Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the first time in their history, and he’s doing so again this season.

The Panthers can repeat as champions in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Florida has a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series after a 5-2 victory in Game 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday.

Lundell’s 45 points (12 goals, 33 assists) in 76 playoff games with the Panthers includes 17 (six goals, 11 assists) in 22 games this postseason. He had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 24 playoff games a year ago.

He’s on a four-game point streak (five points; one goal, four assists) entering Tuesday and was named the player of Game 5 by his teammates.

“Obviously I’m happy, but I feel like we have some pretty good guys here,” Lundell said. “Every single one is important, and we have a lot of guys stepping in and out of the lineup and everyone is working hard every day. So, it’s amazing to see how hard we work as a team. We really give everything every day.”

Lundell has been part of a third line that includes left wing Eetu Luostarinen and right wing Brad Marchand, who scored twice Saturday and has six goals in the Cup Final. Lundell had the lone assist on Marchand’s first goal in Game 5 at 9:12 of the first period.

“He’s an incredible player; very good 200-foot guy,” Marchand said. “He competes all over the ice, shows up in big moments. That’s one of the biggest things about him that I love -- he shows up in big moments.

“He competes hard. He’s a great person (and) very talented. He’s kind of hidden a little bit in this lineup because there’s so much depth. He’s a top-line guy all day and (we’re) just very fortunate to have him playing where he is. He’s a great player and there are not enough good things to say about him.”