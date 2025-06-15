Forsling had ‘different journey’ on road to becoming star defenseman for Panthers

To acquire Tkachuk on July 22, 2022, the Panthers sent forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to the Calgary Flames.

Weegar was Aaron Ekblad's regular defense partner in 2021-22, when he averaged 23:22 of ice time, had 44 points (six goals, 38 assists) and was plus-40. Weegar and Ekblad made up the top pair on a team that won the Presidents' Trophy (58-18-6).

But Weegar's departure allowed then-new coach Paul Maurice to re-imagine Florida's defense pairs. After analyzing who might fit best on Ekblad’s left side, Maurice went with Forsling, who was playing regularly with Radko Gudas.

That decision has proven to be one of the most underrated brilliant moves Maurice and the Panthers have made in their dominant three-year run as the best team in the NHL.

"It goes back to experience I had when I first went into Winnipeg," Maurice said. "They had a challenge there of top players scoring against them. They had a very high rate of the top players scoring against them. So, the first thing we said is who is the best checking center we got? It was Bryan Little at the time. We had Michael Frolik playing on the third line and the other was Andrew Ladd, who was playing in the 2-hole. So, we put them all together and said that's their job -- play against the other team's best.

“Where Florida needed to take the next step at the time was in some of its defensive game. So, it was clear that we felt Aaron Ekblad was the No. 1 guy on the right side and Gustav Forsling, who hadn’t played with him (on the left). So, we just put that as a priority that (Aleksander) Barkov and those two guys will have to play against the other team's best, and he's built for that."

Forsling rarely needs to use force to shut plays down.

He is known for defending with his body position and his defensive slides to cut off lanes and angles, admittedly risking taking a puck to the face every time. His stick-on-puck defending is as good as it gets in the NHL.

"I mean, you talk about one of the best defensive sticks in the League that I’ve ever seen really close-up as well," Panthers defenseman Seth Jones said. "Not really physical, but a great skater, great defensive awareness and he's got a good shot as well.

“I think his offensive game is pretty underrated. He doesn't get the special teams time to really inflate those numbers, but he's had some great sticks on some of their top players not just in this series but throughout the playoffs. He really stifles guys."

Ekblad said Forsling would be in the top two or three in the Norris Trophy voting every season if he was getting power-play time too "and getting all those free primary and secondary assists."

Forsling finished 13th in the Norris Trophy vote this season. He was ninth last season.

"Does he get enough recognition?" Ekblad said. "Probably not. At the end of the day, personal accolades are not something we chase. But he definitely deserves to be in that conversation every year."

Forsling isn't without accolades, though.

For four years running he has been the Panthers' preseason fitness champion, a challenge that includes a bike test, strength work and other exercises.

"He's paid for that," Maurice said.