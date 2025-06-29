Husso signs 2-year contract to remain with Ducks

Goalie was acquired in trade from Red Wings on Feb. 24, could have been free agent

Ville Husso contract

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ville Husso signed a two-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old goalie was 2-6-0 with a 3.47 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage in 13 games (11 starts) this season between the Ducks and Detroit Red Wings. He was 1-1-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a .925 save percentage in four games (three starts) for Anaheim after being acquired from Detroit for future considerations on Feb. 24.

Husso could have become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

Selected in the fourth round (No. 94) by the St. Louis Blues at the 2014 NHL Draft, Husso is 71-46-19 with a 3.05 GAA, a .901 save percentage and seven shutouts in 145 games (138 starts) with the Blues, Red Wings and Ducks.

It was the second trade in as many days between the teams involving goalies; John Gibson was traded to the Red Wings by the Ducks on Saturday for Petr Mrazek, a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

