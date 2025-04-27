Kings ‘in a good spot’ ahead of Game 4 against Oilers

Los Angeles leads 2-1 in Western 1st Round series, looking to rewrite past playoff struggles against Edmonton

Nurse Danault
By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- The Los Angeles Kings still like where they stand heading into Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Sunday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MAX, FDSNW).

Had the Kings been offered a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series prior to puck drop, they gladly would have taken it.

So, despite a 7-4 loss in Game 3 on Friday, the Kings were in good spirits Saturday.

“For sure,” Kings captain Anze Kopitar said. “We’re still up, we won two games at home. Obviously (Friday) night didn’t work out the way we wanted it but for the most part, we still like our game.”

Los Angeles is still in control of the series and a win against Edmonton in Game 4 would give it an opportunity to close it out at home Tuesday.

The Kings are facing the Oilers in the first round for the fourth consecutive season and are looking to reverse the trend of being eliminated on the previous three occasions.

This time the Kings have home-ice advantage and made the most of it, winning the first two games in Los Angeles.

“I think we’re deeper this year than we were previous years,” Kopitar said. “Our special teams are better than they were, especially last year. I think just the mindset, guys being through this and at the end of the day being tired of getting bounced in the first round.

“It’s a little more determination, a little more desperation and at the same time, believing more than maybe we did previous years. We’re in a good spot right now and we have to make sure we bring it tomorrow.”

The Kings have been here before.

In 2023, they held a 2-1 lead in the series and took a 3-0 lead at home in Game 4. Edmonton stormed back with three goals in the second period and won the game 5-4 in overtime. The Oilers then won the next two games to clinch the series in six games.

Last season, Edmonton defeated Los Angeles in five games.

“Each year is different, but I feel like we have a bit more swagger this year, just generally,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. “I think some of the reporters I’ve talked to from the Edmonton media were telling me before they series started, they talked to some of our guys, and they felt it (swagger) from them.

“I said that was probably a pretty good thing if they (media) felt it. We’re with the players every day and we have our culture; we have our team, and we have our belief, but if people are getting good vibes from our players as they’re interviewing them, that’s probably the best reflection of how they’re feeling.”

EDM@LAK, Gm2: Kopitar finishes a feed with a quick shot behind Skinner on the power play

Based on the series so far, Los Angeles has reason to feel confident. The Kings are dominating the special teams battle, going 7-for-12 (58.3 percent) with the man-advantage and killing seven of the nine power plays against.

Last season, Edmonton was dominant on special teams, going 9-for-20 (45 percent) with the man-advantage and killing off all 12 power-play opportunities against them in the series.

“It feels good for sure,” Kopitar said of the special teams success. “Every time we’ve played these guys, the special teams have been huge and it’s going to be the same going forward.”

The Kings are finding success deploying five forwards on the first power-play unit. Kopitar, along with Adrian Kempe, Quinton Byfield, Andrei Kuzmenko and Kevin Fiala have found chemistry together in the playoffs.

Kempe has five assists on the power play in three games, Fiala has two goals and two assists, Kuzmenko two goals and an assist, and Kopitar a goal and two assists.

“We’ve had some different combos, especially early on with Drew [Doughty] being out (broken ankle),” Kopitar said. “I guess adjustments here and there and towards the end the year, we tried the five forwards and we just started clicking and have just been going from there.”

The success of the power play is having a positive effect on other parts of the Kings’ game according to Hiller. It’s what gives Los Angeles so much confidence heading into Game 4.

“It’s like anything, when you feel good or get on a roll, on the other side of it, the penalty kill gets feeling good and they get on a roll,” Hiller said. “So, you just want to keep the momentum and when it’s not going good, you’re a little bit tight, it’s human nature. We’ll roll with it now, the guys are feeling really good and are excited to get another one for sure.”

Heading into Game 4, the Kings have history on their side. Teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 series own an all-time record of 353-56 (.863) and are 266-34 (.887) when starting at home.

Edmonton has only once come back from a 2-0 series deficit, defeating the San Jose Sharks in the second round in 2006 on its way to the Stanley Cup Final. Los Angeles is looking to win a playoff series for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in 2014.

“Our heads are still held high and we’re looking forward to Game 4,” Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson said. “We’re still scoring goals, we’re staying disciplined, limiting their chances on the power play. I still think we’re working hard, the five guys out there are playing well as a unit and we’re still playing good hockey.”

