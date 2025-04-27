Kings ‘in a good spot’ ahead of Game 4 against Oilers

EDMONTON -- The Los Angeles Kings still like where they stand heading into Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Sunday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MAX, FDSNW).

Had the Kings been offered a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series prior to puck drop, they gladly would have taken it.

So, despite a 7-4 loss in Game 3 on Friday, the Kings were in good spirits Saturday.

“For sure,” Kings captain Anze Kopitar said. “We’re still up, we won two games at home. Obviously (Friday) night didn’t work out the way we wanted it but for the most part, we still like our game.”

Los Angeles is still in control of the series and a win against Edmonton in Game 4 would give it an opportunity to close it out at home Tuesday.

The Kings are facing the Oilers in the first round for the fourth consecutive season and are looking to reverse the trend of being eliminated on the previous three occasions.

This time the Kings have home-ice advantage and made the most of it, winning the first two games in Los Angeles.

“I think we’re deeper this year than we were previous years,” Kopitar said. “Our special teams are better than they were, especially last year. I think just the mindset, guys being through this and at the end of the day being tired of getting bounced in the first round.

“It’s a little more determination, a little more desperation and at the same time, believing more than maybe we did previous years. We’re in a good spot right now and we have to make sure we bring it tomorrow.”

The Kings have been here before.

In 2023, they held a 2-1 lead in the series and took a 3-0 lead at home in Game 4. Edmonton stormed back with three goals in the second period and won the game 5-4 in overtime. The Oilers then won the next two games to clinch the series in six games.

Last season, Edmonton defeated Los Angeles in five games.

“Each year is different, but I feel like we have a bit more swagger this year, just generally,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. “I think some of the reporters I’ve talked to from the Edmonton media were telling me before they series started, they talked to some of our guys, and they felt it (swagger) from them.

“I said that was probably a pretty good thing if they (media) felt it. We’re with the players every day and we have our culture; we have our team, and we have our belief, but if people are getting good vibes from our players as they’re interviewing them, that’s probably the best reflection of how they’re feeling.”