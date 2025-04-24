Oilers must 'look at ourselves in the mirror,' improve defense in Game 3

LOS ANGELES -- The Edmonton Oilers admit a comeback will be difficult in the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings if they continue to give up high-quality scoring opportunities.

“No team in this league can give up the amount of Grade As and high-danger chances that we’ve been giving up,” Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said following a 6-2 loss in Game 2 on Wednesday that boosted the Kings to a 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSNW). “We’ve been hanging our goalie out to dry on quite a few occasions, and he’s actually made some huge stops in a timely manner too. We have to be better all around.

“In this group, we all look at ourselves in the mirror and we have to be better in front of him, simple as that.”

The Oilers' latest defeat followed a 6-5 loss in Game on Monday.

Despite not pinning the series deficit on goalie Stuart Skinner, Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said he is contemplating starting Calvin Pickard in Game 3.

“We knew throughout the playoffs if we’re fortunate enough to play through June that most likely we’re going to have to make a switch at some time, but we haven’t made a decision as of now,” Knoblauch said Thursday before the Oilers departed for Edmonton. “It’s unfortunate for Skinner, because he’s in a difficult situation. The amount of chances (shots) were low, but the quality of chances were high. That’s not easy for the goaltender.

"You’re going to have some of those once in a while, but it was just too many. So it’s just unfortunate for him and that’s something we’re going to have to decide.”

Regardless of who starts in goal, Edmonton has to be better defensively Friday to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole. The majority of goals by Los Angeles in Game 2 were uncontested shots from high-danger areas.

“I think lots of the goals are coming from pucks in tight, in front of the net or passes coming through the crease,” Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak said. “I think that part of the ice needs to be protected better.”

Los Angeles is feasting on the quality looks it saw through the first two games of the series and Edmton has been lacking when protecting the front of the net, closing down passing lanes and contesting shots.