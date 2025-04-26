Oilers getting healthier following key injuries, find rhythm in Game 3 win

The Oilers expected things to be difficult at the start of the series with players returning to play together for the first time in weeks. Prior to Game 1, Draisaitl and captain Connor McDavid had not been in the lineup together since March 18.

McDavid missed eight games with a lower-body injury sustained against the Winnipeg Jets on March 20 but played in four of the last five games of the regular season.

“I think Game 1, we had some trouble creating some chemistry with just a new look in our lineup with so many injuries down the stretch,” Oilers forward Connor Brown said. “That’s kind of the cards we were dealt, but I really thought we had a great process today. I thought we did a lot of things to control the play and some big goals at some key moments. It was a good win, and I think we’ll only get better.”

Edmonton was desperate for a win in Game 3 to prevent from falling behind 3-0 in the series. Things were good to start the game, but then the Oilers found themselves down 4-3 heading into the third period.

Kane scored to tie the game 4-4 on a scramble in front at 13:18 before Evan Bouchard put Edmonton ahead 5-4 on the power play 10 seconds later at 13:28. McDavid and Brown then added empty-net goals with Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper pulled for the extra attacker for the 7-4 final.

“Any time you trail 2-0 (in a series) you want to extend it as much as you can,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. ‘We knew there was going to be some rust for some of those guys coming back. Klingberg, there is another guy that I mention, that hadn’t played very much and has really given us two good games I believe.”

The Oilers are getting healthier by the day and are looking to push the series even further with a win in Game 4 here on Sunday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MAX, FDSNW).

By then, defenseman Troy Stecher may be ready to return from an undisclosed injury, leaving Mattias Ekholm as the only player not available. The defenseman was ruled out of the first round with an undisclosed injury.

“It’s not easy not playing, not practicing or practicing very little, coming into an NHL game in the playoffs where the intensity is so high for the first series,” Knoblauch said. “But I’m very happy with those guys and hopefully, which I anticipate, they can just continue to get better.”