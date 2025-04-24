Kopitar, Kempe each gets 4 points, Kings cruise past Oilers in Game 2

Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Oilers, who failed to score in three power-play opportunities and are 0-for-5 through two games. Stuart Skinner allowed five goals on 28 shots before being replaced midway through the third period by Calvin Pickard, who allowed one goal on three shots.

“Well, (special teams) becomes more magnified. One team is scoring, the other team’s not, it’s more magnified,” Oilers forward Corey Perry said. “The team that’s scoring is probably the team that’s [going to] win, so we’ll look at that.”

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series will be in Edmonton on Friday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSNW).

Clarke put Los Angeles ahead 1-0 at 8:44 of the first period on the power play. Warren Foegele entered the offensive zone with speed and made a centering pass from the left circle to a charging Clarke coming into the crease to score.

“We did good weathering the storm,” said Clarke, who got his first Stanley Cup Playoff goal. “They came out really hot, they had good possession out the gates. But when we got that power play, our first unit had really good execution. We had some good looks. And then we got out there and knew we only had 30 seconds, so had to get something to the net, and we did and we executed well.”

Quinton Byfield made it 2-0 at 4:14 of the second period, taking the puck off the side boards and cutting through the right circle before lifting a quick wrist shot over Skinner’s glove.