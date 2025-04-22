Kings recover late, top Oilers in Game 1 of West 1st Round after blowing 4-goal lead

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MAX, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Andrei Kuzmenko and Adrian Kempe each had a goal and two assists, Quinton Byfield and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist, and Kuemper made 20 saves for the Kings, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.

“I don’t think we took the foot off the gas,” Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar said. "That’s a high offensive power team over there, and when you give them a sniff, they’ll take it. And they certainly did.”

McDavid had a goal and three assists for the Oilers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific. Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Skinner made 24 saves.

“From our group in here, the pushback was fantastic and expected,” Edmonton forward Adam Henrique said. “It’s tough, obviously, giving up the one right after tying it up.”

Kuzmenko put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 2:49 of the first period, tapping in Fiala’s backdoor pass at the left post on a power play.

Byfield made it 2-0 at 19:27 of the first. He gloved down the rebound of Drew Doughty’s shot along the goal line and quickly banked the puck in off Skinner, who was slow to recover in defending his right post.

Kempe pushed it to 3-0 at 14:47 of the second period when he slid a backhand past the sprawling glove of Skinner.

Danault made it 4-0 at 17:43. Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard blindly sent a backhand pass from behind his net into the middle of the ice, where Byfield tapped it to Danault for a wrist shot past Skinner's glove.

“I saw Evan give us an excellent opportunity to win tonight, made a lot of nice plays,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said of Bouchard, who had three assists and a plus-1 rating in a game-high 28:20 of ice time. “Was his game perfect? I’m not sure anybody’s game was perfect tonight.”

Draisaitl cut it to 4-1 at 19:54 of the second, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle after McDavid was able to outmuscle Kopitar and make a cross-slot pass.