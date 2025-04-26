Oilers get 2 quick goals in 3rd, rally past Kings in Game 3

Kane, Bouchard score 10 seconds apart to help Edmonton get back in West 1st Round series

Kings at Oilers | Recap | Round 1, Game 3

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Evander Kane and Evan Bouchard scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for a 7-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Rogers Place on Friday.

Kane tied it 4-4 at 13:18 of the third period. He kicked a loose puck off Darcy Kuemper, who was sprawled on the ice and out of position, before jamming it under the goalie during a scramble in the crease.

The Kings challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call stood after a video review, resulting in a delay of game penalty.

Just 10 seconds into the ensuing power play, Bouchard gave Edmonton a 5-4 lead when he finished a give-and-go with Leon Draisaitl at the right side of the net.

Connor McDavid (18:20) and Connor Brown (19:52) each scored an empty-net goal for the 7-4 final.

Los Angeles leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 will be here on Sunday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MAX, FDSNW).

McDavid had a goal and two assists, Brown and Bouchard each scored two goals, and Kane had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division. Draisaitl had two assists, and Calvin Pickard made 25 saves.

Drew Doughty, Adrian Kempe and Trevor Moore each had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division. Kuemper made 29 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 2:49 of the first period, scoring from in tight past Kuemper’s blocker after receiving a spinning pass from Zach Hyman.

Bouchard made it 2-0 on a power play at 8:43. Draisaitl won a face-off in the left circle back to Bouchard, who skated just above the circles before scoring blocker side with a slap shot through a screen.

Kempe cut the lead to 2-1 at 17:18. During a 4-on-4, he took a cross-ice pass in the left circle from Doughty and roofed a shot over Pickard’s glove for his fourth goal of the series.

Kevin Fiala tied it 2-2 on a power play at 5:43 of the second period, scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle past the outstretched stick of Mattias Janmark that beat Pickard glove side.

Doughty then scored a power-play goal to put Los Angeles ahead 3-2 at 15:07. He sent a wrist shot from the point through traffic and past Pickard’s glove.

Brown tied it 3-3 at 17:19, taking a centering pass from along the goal line from Kane and chipping it past Kuemper’s glove.

Moore responded nine seconds later to give the Kings a 4-3 lead. He warded off Oilers defenseman Jake Walman as he skated down the right wing before flicking a shot through Pickard's five-hole with one hand on his stick.

Related Content

Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: LAK @ EDM – 13:20 of the Third Period

Oilers score 2 in 10 seconds

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Latest News

Nemec's goal in 2nd OT gives Devils Game 3 win against Hurricanes

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Capitals unable to build on series lead against Canadiens in Game 3 of East 1st Round

Canadiens put on show in front of raucous Bell Centre in Game 3

Canadiens score 6, pull away from Capitals in Game 3 of Eastern 1st Round

Montembeault leaves for Canadiens, Thompson for Capitals

Lightning 'can adapt' with Hagel suspended for Game 3 against Panthers

Lightning at Panthers, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Hagel suspended, will miss Game 3 for Lightning against Panthers

Hagel suspended, will miss Game 3 for Lightning against Panthers

Golden Knights at Wild, Western Conference 1st Round Game 4 preview

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 25

Capitals at Canadiens, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Golden Knights not worried entering Game 4 against Wild

Keeper of the Cup lookalike contest to be held at Hockey Hall of Fame

Maple Leafs hope to show killer instinct in Game 4, finish sweep of Senators

Kings at Oilers, Western Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Landeskog to get larger role for Avalanche in Game 4 against Stars