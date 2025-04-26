Oilers get 2 quick goals in 3rd, rally past Kings in Game 3

Kane tied it 4-4 at 13:18 of the third period. He kicked a loose puck off Darcy Kuemper, who was sprawled on the ice and out of position, before jamming it under the goalie during a scramble in the crease.

The Kings challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call stood after a video review, resulting in a delay of game penalty.

Just 10 seconds into the ensuing power play, Bouchard gave Edmonton a 5-4 lead when he finished a give-and-go with Leon Draisaitl at the right side of the net.

Connor McDavid (18:20) and Connor Brown (19:52) each scored an empty-net goal for the 7-4 final.

Los Angeles leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 will be here on Sunday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MAX, FDSNW).

McDavid had a goal and two assists, Brown and Bouchard each scored two goals, and Kane had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division. Draisaitl had two assists, and Calvin Pickard made 25 saves.

Drew Doughty, Adrian Kempe and Trevor Moore each had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division. Kuemper made 29 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 2:49 of the first period, scoring from in tight past Kuemper’s blocker after receiving a spinning pass from Zach Hyman.

Bouchard made it 2-0 on a power play at 8:43. Draisaitl won a face-off in the left circle back to Bouchard, who skated just above the circles before scoring blocker side with a slap shot through a screen.

Kempe cut the lead to 2-1 at 17:18. During a 4-on-4, he took a cross-ice pass in the left circle from Doughty and roofed a shot over Pickard’s glove for his fourth goal of the series.

Kevin Fiala tied it 2-2 on a power play at 5:43 of the second period, scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle past the outstretched stick of Mattias Janmark that beat Pickard glove side.

Doughty then scored a power-play goal to put Los Angeles ahead 3-2 at 15:07. He sent a wrist shot from the point through traffic and past Pickard’s glove.

Brown tied it 3-3 at 17:19, taking a centering pass from along the goal line from Kane and chipping it past Kuemper’s glove.

Moore responded nine seconds later to give the Kings a 4-3 lead. He warded off Oilers defenseman Jake Walman as he skated down the right wing before flicking a shot through Pickard's five-hole with one hand on his stick.