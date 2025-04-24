Kings' 5-forward power-play unit wreaking havoc on Oilers in 1st round

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Kings have found the right combination for the power play.

Five forwards.

Kings coach Jim Hiller decided to go that unconventional route at the end of the regular season in an effort to spark a struggling power play, and it is paying huge dividends in the Western Conference First Round against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Kings scored three power-play goals in a 6-2 win in Game 2 at Crypto.Com Arena on Wednesday and are 5-for-10 with the man advantage, a big reason they lead the best-of-7 series 2-0.

Game 3 is at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, truTV, MAX, FDSNW).

"It's a good start," Hiller said. "We scored (power-play) goals down the stretch, we scored a lot of goals I think, in the last month of the season. The power play got better since the Trade Deadline, so I would say that's a good start."

Acquiring forward Andrei Kuzmenko from the Philadelphia Flyers before the deadline on March 7 added another dimension to the power play and has been a boost to the Kings with the man advantage.

Since that day, the Kings had the best regular-season record in the NHL (17-5-0).

Kuzmenko, Anze Kopitar, Quinton Byfield, Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala make up the first unit, which is scorching Edmonton's penalty kill so far in the series.

Kuzmenko and Kopitar scored on the power play in Game 2, and defenseman Brandt Clarke added one from the second unit. Kuzmenko and Fiala had power-play goals in a 6-5 win in Game 1.

"Confidence is the main thing," said Kempe, who had two goals and two assists in Game 2. "We got [Kuzmenko] at the deadline, and he's been great since he got here. Whether it's 5-on-5, or 5-on-4, you can tell that he's a guy that's been playing that role there before, he's skilled and makes a lot of plays.