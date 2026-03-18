Avalanche, Stars set for crucial Central matchup

That sentiment is shared by the Avalanche and their GM, Chris MacFarland, and it is important for many reasons, but the emphasis on the standings plays a big role in why the game Wednesday is so meaningful and intriguing.

The Avalanche (44-13-9) and Stars (42-15-10) are the top two teams in the League. The Minnesota Wild (38-18-12), who were third in the Central with 88 points in 68 games entering Tuesday, were fifth in the overall League standings, tied in points with the Buffalo Sabres. They still have two games remaining against the Stars.

Because the playoff format guarantees one of the Avalanche, Stars and Wild will be eliminated in the first round and two will be out following the second round, finishing first in the division matters as it all but ensures avoiding playing one of the other two in the first round.

“With the start we had I think it’s important (to finish first in the division),” MacFarland said Tuesday from the League’s GM meetings. “I think Dallas would say the same thing. I think Minnesota would say the same thing.”

But saying that now and stressing it with still a double-digit number of games to play are different, which is why MacFarland and Nill are choosing to focus on how their teams are playing instead of the standings even when pressed on the importance of finishing first.

“I get the question, but I think for us ‘Bedsy’ (coach Jared Bednar) does a good job and our coaches do a good job of just focusing on the process day by day, and if we do our thing right day after day then the scoreboard, the standings will kind of take care of themselves,” MacFarland said. “It’s our job to be ready to play Dallas, Chicago on Friday and then, you know, a month from now, wherever we are in the standings we’ll be ready to go for Game 1 somewhere.”

Said Nill, “This is probably an easy way out of the question, it’s really just getting ourselves ready for the playoffs. We know we’ve got to be at our best to beat these teams so we have to make sure we’re at that level.”

The Stars were, up until a 6-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Monday. It was their first regulation loss since Jan. 22, ending a 14-0-1 stretch in which they scored 4.13 goals per game and allowed 2.33, were 33.3 percent on the power play, including scoring in 12 consecutive games, and were 86.0 percent on the penalty kill.

They gained nine points on the Avalanche in that stretch, doing so with injuries to three key forwards: Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen and Radek Faksa.