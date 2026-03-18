Caufield lifts Canadiens past Bruins in OT

Forward’s 40th goal of season wins it with 22 seconds left; Zacha scores twice for Boston

Bruins at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Cole Caufield scored his 40th goal of the season with 22 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Montreal Canadiens came back for a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Caufield tapped in a backdoor pass from Nick Suzuki to become Montreal’s first 40-goal scorer since Vincent Damphousse in 1993-94.

Suzuki scored for a third straight game and had an assist, Caufield had a goal and an assist, and Jakub Dobes made 26 saves for Montreal (37-20-10), which had lost consecutive games. Lane Hutson had two assists.

Pavel Zacha scored twice to give him seven goals in seven games, and Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves for Boston (37-23-8), which gave up two one-goal leads after losing 4-3 in overtime at the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Zacha put Boston up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 2:22 of the first period. He backhanded a loose puck over Dobes’ left pad after Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson cut off David Pastrnak’s attempt to hit Elias Lindholm with a backdoor pass.

Suzuki tied it 1-1 at 10:31 when he deked with his back to Swayman before lifting a backhand over the goalie’s right pad after Juraj Slafkvosky found him open in front.

Zacha scored his second of the game at 5:41 of the second period to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead. He drove to the right side of the net after Casey Mittelstadt gained the offensive zone and redirected Viktor Arvidsson’s pass inside the right post.

Josh Anderson tied it 2-2 at 13:15. He battled Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov in front of the net before tipping Hutson’s wrist shot from the point past Swayman stick side.

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