Saros stops 36, helps Predators recover for shootout win against Jets

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, Matthew Wood and Erik Haula each scored, and Jonathan Marchessault had two assists for the Predators (30-28-9), who have points in three of four (2-1-1) and finished their five game road trip 2-2-1.

Kyle Connor had three assists, Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for the Jets (28-28-11), who’ve lost three of five (2-2-1), but have points in eight of their past 11 (7-2-2).

Haula made it 1-0 Predators at 13:02 of the first period, tipping Roman Josi’s point shot as he screened Hellebuyck on the power play.

Josh Morrissey tied it 1-1 at 19:20. After Morrissey chipped it deep into the Nashville zone, Vilardi pulled it off the back boards and found Morrissey alone in the slot.

Vilardi made it 2-1 Jets at 5:09 of the second period, when Connor backhanded a pass in front, Cole Perfetti got a shot off, and Vilardi banged in the rebound on the power play.

Forsberg tied it 2-2 at 10:48, firing a sharp-angle one-timer from the bottom of the left circle just under the crossbar.

Wood made it 3-2 Predators at 14:01 of the third period, pulling the puck away from Morrissey and lifting it over Hellebuyck’s glove from below the right dot.

Jonathan Toews tied it 3-3 at 18:59 with Hellebuyck pulled for the extra attacker. Mark Scheifele set Toews up at the edge of the slot and he scored with a snap shot.