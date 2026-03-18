Pettersson scores twice to reach 200 NHL goals, Canucks defeat Panthers

Marco Rossi had a goal and two assists, and Brock Boeser had three assists for the Canucks (21-38-8), who won for the third time in the past six games (3-2-1) after winning just three of the previous 26 (3-19-4). Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves for his first win in 10 starts dating back to Jan. 21.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, Carter Verhaeghe had two assists and Sergei Bobrovksy, playing his 800th NHL game, made 17 saves for the Panthers (33-31-3), who have lost the first two of a four-game road trip after winning their previous three games.

Pettersson put the Canucks ahead 1-0 on a power play at 3:49, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Rossi under the arm of a sliding Bobrovsky from the right dot for his first goal since Jan. 13.

Tkachuk tied it at 11:41 with a quick shot between Lankinen’s pads after a pass by defenseman Elias Pettersson bounced off Verhaeghe and right to Tkachuk unchecked in front of the net.

Pettersson made it 2-1 on another power play at 13:40, scoring his 200th goal in his 530th game with a wrist shot from above the right dot that deflected in off both Panthers defensemen.

Rossi made it 3-1 at 17:46 after the Panthers failed to clear the defensive zone and Boeser won a puck battle along the right boards before making a backhand pass to Rossi all alone in front of the net. He made a quick deke shot past Bobrovsky’s blocker as he reached out with a poke check attempt for his third goal and seventh point on a three-game point streak.

Sam Bennett, back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury, made it 3-2 off the rush at 11:28 after Tkachuk collected a cross-ice pass from Verhaeghe and waited for Lankinen to slide past his post before dropping the puck back to the left hash mark to leave Bennett with an open net.

Aatu Raty restored the two-goal lead at 14:27 after another turnover at the Florida blue line left him alone in front of Bobrovsky for a quick move from backhand to forehand and a shot past the blocker to make it 4-2.

Drew O’Connor was also left alone in front to make it 5-2 at 14:25 of the third period, taking a pass from Linus Karlsson behind the net off his right skate and over to his stick for a quick shot past Bobrovsky’s blocker.