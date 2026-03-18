Luukkonen gets 1st shutout of season, Sabres edge Golden Knights

Goalie makes 27 saves, Doan scores for Buffalo, which is 10-1-0 in past 11

Sabres at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 2-0 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

It was Luukkonen’s first shutout of the season and his eighth in the NHL.

Josh Dosh and Josh Norris scored for the Sabres (42-20-6), who are 10-1-0 since returning from the Olympic Break.

Buffalo moved into a tie with the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Eastern Conference. Carolina, which lost 5-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, has one game in hand.

Adin Hill made 23 saves for the Golden Knights (31-23-14), who had won two in a row.

Vegas dropped to third in the Pacific Division, one point behind the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks. Edmonton, which has played one more game, defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on Tuesday.

Doan gave the Sabres a 1-0 at at 18:02 of the first period. Hill went to play a dump-in behind the net, but he couldn't control the puck, and before he could back into his net, Doan banked a shot in off his right pad.

Norris added an empty-net goal at 19:02 of the third period for the 2-0 final.

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