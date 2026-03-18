Luukkonen gets 1st shutout of season, Sabres edge Golden Knights

It was Luukkonen’s first shutout of the season and his eighth in the NHL.

Josh Dosh and Josh Norris scored for the Sabres (42-20-6), who are 10-1-0 since returning from the Olympic Break.

Buffalo moved into a tie with the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Eastern Conference. Carolina, which lost 5-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, has one game in hand.

Adin Hill made 23 saves for the Golden Knights (31-23-14), who had won two in a row.

Vegas dropped to third in the Pacific Division, one point behind the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks. Edmonton, which has played one more game, defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on Tuesday.

Doan gave the Sabres a 1-0 at at 18:02 of the first period. Hill went to play a dump-in behind the net, but he couldn't control the puck, and before he could back into his net, Doan banked a shot in off his right pad.

Norris added an empty-net goal at 19:02 of the third period for the 2-0 final.