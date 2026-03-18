Kucherov gets hat trick, 2 assists to power Lightning past Kraken

Brandon Hagel had a goal and three assists, Anthony Cirelli had a goal and two assists, and Gage Goncalves had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (41-21-4), who had lost seven of their past nine (2-7-0). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves.

Bobby McMann and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken (31-27-9), who had won two in a row after losing four straight. Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves.

Goncalves gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 5:45 of the first period. Jared McCann turned the puck over to Jake Guentzel inside the Kraken blue line. Guentzel passed to Brayden Point in the right circle, and Goncalves redirected his feed over Grubauer’s blocker from the slot.

Kucherov extended it to 2-0 at 18:49 after he stripped Ben Meyers of the puck at the top of the slot and finished a give-and-go play with Hagel by pushing it into an open net.

Kucherov scored again 57 seconds into the second period to make it 3-0, scoring into an open net off a 3-on-1 rush after a tic-tac-toe passing play with Hagel and Cirelli.

McMann cut it to 3-1 10 seconds later at 1:07. Matty Beniers intercepted a clearing attempt at the blue line, then slid it to McMann in the left circle, who sent a short-side wrist shot over Vasilevskiy’s right shoulder. It was McMann’s fourth goal in three games since being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 6.

McCann made it 3-2 at 9:46, four seconds after a Seattle power play ended. He skated out from the right corner, delayed, and chipped a shot from the top of the crease off the right post and in.

Cirelli extended it to 4-2 at 4:35 of the third period after Kucherov stole the puck from Beniers behind the net, then shoveled it to the crease, where Cirelli found it loose in the crease and slapped it past Grubauer’s right skate.

Hagel’s power-play goal pushed it to 5-2 at 16:54 after taking Goncalves’ cross-slot pass at the bottom of the right circle and lifting it over a sprawling Grubauer.

Kucherov then completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 17:16 for the 6-2 final.